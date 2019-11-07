The left has brought two new manipulations to our time.

One is “decriminalized crime,” which makes what once were criminal acts “legal” by nullifying laws used to enforce them. The left now encourages illegal aliens to cross our borders and rob our welfare state, punishing only those taxpayers who dare to call these invaders “illegal aliens.”

California’s Proposition 47 now lets shoplifters loot stores, so long as they limit their “take” per visit to $950 or less. The laws against theft go unenforced, even against criminals who rob the same store several times each day.

Laws against dealing in stolen merchandise are ignored by “fences” who openly buy snatched goods on the street and are one end of a criminal chain that moves stolen items into Mexico and Central America for sale.

The left loves this because it destroys property rights and retail capitalism. Legalized theft means that police will not or cannot enforce property laws to protect merchants. It is becoming too costly for insurance to compensate these losses, even for stores that pay insurers huge sums that are added to the prices honest customers pay. Leftist politicians then condemn the prices charged by retailers as proof of “greedy capitalists” who “gouge poor neighborhoods” where shoplifting is worst.

Brooklyn in New York City has been hit by protests because police began enforcing laws against people jumping over subway turnstiles to avoid paying for a ticket to ride.

“Arresting people who can’t afford a $2.75 fare makes no one safe and destabilizes our community,” tweeted Democratic-socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, supporting protesters who swarmed over turnstiles without paying while carrying signs reading “How do you spell racist? N-Y-P-D.”

Some “punch-a-cop” protesters advocate attacking police. Others curse at passengers who pay for a ticket. The left intends to bankrupt or socialize the system by, in effect, making enforcement impossible, forcing everyone to become what economists call a “free rider” on capitalism’s train.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez could logically have called for ending all fares and letting everybody ride for free. This, however, would overwhelm the subways with many more customers than they could carry. It also would give free rides to the rich, whom socialists demand pay so everybody else can ride for free.

The left’s second manipulation is laid out in this December’s The Atlantic Magazine in an article titled “Too Much Democracy is Bad for Democracy” by Jonathan Rauch of the Brookings Institution and Ray La Raja, a political scientist at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. It argues for allowing only loyalists of the leftist, globalist ruling system to run for office, much as is done in theocratic Islamist Iran. No opponents need apply.

Who decides which candidates could run? “Restoring the old era of smoke-filled rooms is neither possible nor desirable,” write Rauch and La Raja, “… but smoke-filled rooms did a good job of identifying qualified people who could unify their party and also exert broad appeal in a general election. Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson, Franklin D. Roosevelt, and Harry Truman all emerged in large part from the haze of those rooms.”

Their list of establishment-chosen politicians – all champions of ever-bigger government and war – is a good argument against domesticated democracy. Rauch and La Raja want us to give “consent” with our vote, but they would restrict our choices only to candidates who share their paternalistic “we-know-what-is-best-for-you” leftist dogma. You can vote for any globalist liberal approved by elitist insiders, but you can never vote “No!”

In their managed democracy, no “extremist” like Donald Trump, who would undo the left’s anti-Americanism, would ever be permitted on the ballot. Trump is deemed illegitimate and targeted for impeachment to overthrow the voters’ choice.

Democracy, we were taught, is to let the People decide what government they want. Every so often, healthy democracy must offer candidates such as Trump, who will overturn swampy, corrupt ruling elites with their arrogant air of superiority and tired ideas. Otherwise, our elections are only a rubber stamp.

Thomas Jefferson described this as having a “new revolution” every 20 years to revitalize our government.

Today, instead, we have the worst of both worlds. The system overthrows our rights and property in the name of redistributionist socialism. And it leaves citizens totally de-voted, unable to change things at the ballot box because our government is now run by an unelected cabal of lawless judges, dishonest journalists, leftist bureaucrats and self-serving political insiders who rigged the 2016 election to nominate Hillary Clinton and select her “weakest” opponent, Donald Trump.

