Donald Trump Jr. fired back at the ladies on ABC’s “The View” during a heated segment Thursday about exposing whistleblowers.

Abby Huntsman was the first to raise the issue, saying that Trump Jr. may have endangered lives when he tweeted the name of the alleged whistleblower with regard to President Donald Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Huntsman asked why Trump Jr. had gone public with the name, and he began by pointing out the fact that he was not the first to do so. “I think the reality of the answer is the whistle-blower’s name was on a little website called the Drudge Report a couple of days ago. I literally quote tweeted an article that had the guy’s name in the title of the article.”

The president’s son went on to argue that the outrage over the whistleblower’s name being mentioned was disproportionate to the outrage when his family received a package filled with white powder. “It’s not a level playing field in terms of outrage. We live in an outrage culture,” he said.

“There were millions of people, and for days he has been out there in the media,” Trump Jr. continued.

“The name has been out there for five days,” Kimberly Guilfoyle added.

“ABC is right now chasing down a whistle-blower about all of the Epstein stuff because those stories were killed. So if we’re going to have the conversation about the outrage about whistle-blowers —” Trump Jr. mentioned the news that just broke earlier in the day that CBS, with a tip from “The View’s” own host network ABC, had fired the person they believed to be responsible for leaking the footage of anchor Amy Robach claiming that the network had killed her Epstein bombshell.

“Can we stay on the —” Whoopi Goldberg interrupted.

“You worked with CBS to oust the whistle-blower to come up with a story,” Trump Jr. pressed. (RELATED: CBS Allegedly Fires Former ABC Employee Who Had Access To Amy Robach Video)

“We ask one question and we stick to it,” Goldberg protested.

“You work with them. That broke this morning,” Trump Jr. said again.

“Can we stick to what she asked?” Goldberg said again, changing the subject as everyone began talking over each other.

