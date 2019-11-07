MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow saw a huge win in the ratings Wednesday, actually beating out a President Donald Trump rally in both overall audience numbers and the key demo come first in the cable news ratings race.

The Rachel Maddow Show drew a whopping 640,000 viewers in the coveted 25-54 demographic and 3.38 million viewers overall. Her normal competitor Sean Hannity largely ceded his program Hannity to live airing of Trump’s rally in Louisiana – which drew 521,000 in the demo and 3.29 million overall.

At the rally, Trump attacked the whistleblower who helped launch the impeachment inquiry against him and brought up Sen. John Kennedy to call House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “dumb.”

This was Trump’s third rally in almost a week, and perhaps some form of Trump fatigue was setting in as the rally pre-empting Hannity also drew worse ratings than its lead-in Tucker Carlson Tonight, which did not override regular programming for rally coverage.

Tucker Carlson’s program drew 544,000 in the demo and 3.369 million overall, also beating Hannity’s – and by extension Trump’s – audience numbers. Opening his show, Carlson said he would cut into the rally as needed and largely continued his program as normal.

“His rallies are becoming more frequent so tonight we will be monitoring it and bring you the highlights at the end of the hour,” Carlson noted.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]