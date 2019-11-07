The Democratic Party, the press and the high-powered lawyers who protect both have been working for years to try to convince the American public that President Donald Trump is a traitor, and that his election was a scam procured by corruption and international intrigue.

That is the biggest lie told in the history of the United States. It is also a conspiracy of monumental proportions. And it’s time that those who have perpetrated it pay a price.

Two years ago this week, on the heels of the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault allegations reported by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Ronan Farrow, I wrote a column headlined “Slimy Similarities Between Weinstein and the DNC Are No Coincidence.” The Clinton campaign had hired private investigative agency Fusion GPS to dig up (or, as it turns out, make up) dirt on Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign. Hillary Clinton and/or the DNC (according to former DNC interim Chairwoman Donna Brazile, they were one and the same) paid millions of dollars in “legal fees” to the law firm Perkins Coie, which then funneled payments to Fusion GPS. Perkins Coie has not only represented the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee but also been paid millions of dollars in legal fees by former President Barack Obama and his campaign organization, Obama for America.

Weinstein was a major Democratic donor and Hillary Clinton crony for years. While Farrow was investigating the dozens of women accusing Weinstein of sexual assault, Weinstein selected private investigative firm Black Cube – an entity, like Fusion GPS, with former foreign spies – to look for incriminating or embarrassing facts in the accusers’ backgrounds with which to intimidate them, threaten them and silence them. In the same vein as Clinton, Weinstein paid his high-powered lawyer David Boies, whose firm then paid a hefty six-figure fee to Black Cube. Boies is another Democratic consigliere: He represented Al Gore in the Bush v. Gore lawsuit following the 2000 presidential election. Remember that name – you’ll see him again.

Two weeks ago, Farrow published his latest book, “Catch and Kill,” in which he asserts that the NBC brass refused to publish his meticulously researched story on Weinstein. (Producer Rich McHugh, who worked with Farrow at NBC, resigned over NBC’s conduct and has given interviews confirming Farrow’s accounts.)

But the corruption story just keeps getting bigger. In 2018, then-Wall Street Journal reporter John Carreyrou published his book, “Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup.” Carreyrou had spent several years investigating Silicon Valley biomedical startup Theranos and its wacky wunderkind founder, Elizabeth Holmes. The “breakthrough” blood test technology Theranos touted was, for all intents and purposes, nonexistent. The lab results – hundreds of thousands of blood tests Theranos performed on real patients – were erroneous. Holmes was able to con hundreds of millions of dollars from investors. After Carreyrou began making inquiries, a number of Theranos employees (current and former) started providing him with inside information about fraud and dangerous deceit. Soon, Carreyrou says, those whistleblowers – and he – were the subject of stalking, intimidation and threats by Theranos’ lawyers and “private investigators” the lawyers hired.

Sound familiar? It should. The lawyer behind these sleazy tactics, according to Carreyrou, was David Boies. (Another interesting point: Carreyrou began his investigation of Theranos in 2014. In 2015, then-Vice President Joe Biden took a much-ballyhooed tour of Theranos, complete with media entourage. A former Theranos employee said the lab he was shown was a complete fake staged for the tour, but Biden didn’t know that and pronounced Theranos to be the technology of the future. Wonder who arranged that visit.)

Earlier this week, James O’Keefe’s organization, Project Veritas, dropped yet another bombshell video about political corruption and media collusion. This time, ABC News killed a story that implicated powerful politicians. Reporter Amy Robach was shown in the video revealing that a story on Jeffrey Epstein she had painstakingly researched had been “quashed” by ABC News higher-ups three years earlier. Epstein was another rich man with rich and powerful friends – many of whom are alleged to have a predilection for teenage girls. ABC refused to let Robach air the story. (And just as NBC did with the Weinstein investigation, ABC denies it.)

The media’s fixation with “Russiagate,” the Mueller investigation and now the nonsense about Trump’s phone call with the president of Ukraine – it’s just so much churn, with the sole purpose of deceiving ignorant or ill-informed Americans and deflecting attention away from the real corruption.

The press is supposed to hold powerful people’s feet to the fire. Lawyers are supposed to be committed to the pursuit of justice. Politicians should be looking out for the public good. But what we have in the United States now is a cabal of powerful politicians determined to destroy our government, take our liberties and alter our way of life in ways that will cement their power forever. Highly paid lawyers facilitate their power grabs. And the press covers up for them.

I am convinced that Trump’s legacy won’t be reviving the economy or building a wall. It will be tearing down the curtain behind which these power-hungry charlatans have been scheming for decades. That is why his presidency is so important to Americans – and so loathed by the powerful establishment.

It’s also why this establishment – and everyone in it – needs to go.