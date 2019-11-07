Nothing too interesting here, just some video from the greatest episode in the history of “The View.”

There was rage, there were accusations, there was unusual bipartisanship in confronting the lead guest. One minute Don Jr was being challenged by the daughter of his father’s own former ambassador to Russia. The next minute he was facing off with the daughter of a former Republican senator whom his father has continued to disparage even in death. “You and your family have hurt a lot of people and put a lot of people through a lot of pain,” said Meg at one point. “Does all of this make you feel good?”

Then there were Whoopi and Joy. What about the “Access Hollywood” tape, said Behar? What about your dad calling Mexican “rapists”? We all do things we regret, said Don Jr. What about that time you wore blackface, Joy?

That didn’t go over so well.

BEHAR: “[Trump] also called Mexicans rapists… He attacked the handicapped. We heard the Access tape…” TRUMP JR: “Joy, you’ve worn blackface.” 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/95H6hEZKhc — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) November 7, 2019

What I’m telling you here, basically, is that Trump fils should be hired as a permanent host on this insane human mess of a show and forced to sit between Behar and McCain every episode.

Eventually, while they were hammering him for disclosing the name of the Ukraine whistleblower, he uncorked this tu quoque on them. When the guy’s right, he’s right.

.@DonaldJTrumpJr blasts ABC’s hypocrisy. “ABC is right now chasing down a whistleblower about all of the Epstein stuff b/c those stories were killed. So if we’re going to have the conversation about the outrage about whistleblowers you work with CBS who oust the whistleblower.” pic.twitter.com/B2UDCbrEiz — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 7, 2019

It’s not clear to me why he agreed to go on a show where even the Republicans on the panel are overtly hostile to his pop. He’s hawking a book, granted, but “The View” audience isn’t an obvious target demographic for him. Either way, credit to him for taking them on. It was magical.

ABC has put the entire farking episode online. That’s how magical it was.

Update: THR is reporting that the booing from the audience was so obtrusive that Goldberg had to tell them to chill out during a commercial break. “The booing is f***ing us up. It’s messing with everyone’s mic. You can grimace and all that. All we hear is booing.”

[embedded content]