Donald Trump Jr. blasted a far-left co-host of ABC’s “The View” during an interview on Thursday, hitting back at comments that she made by reminding her that she is not perfect, saying, “Joy, you’ve worn blackface.”

“We’ve all done things that we regret,” Trump Jr. said. “I mean, if we’re talking about bringing the discourse down. Joy, you’ve worn blackface.”

“No I haven’t!” Behar shouted back. “I did not go in blackface, please!”

WATCH:

2019: @DonaldJTrumpJr: “We’ve all done things that we regret. I mean, if we’re talking about bringing the discourse down. Joy, you’ve worn blackface.” Behar: “I did not go in blackface, please!” 2016: Joy Behar: “It was a Halloween party, I went as a beautiful African woman.” pic.twitter.com/wtGNvM6mbz — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) November 7, 2019

However, it appears as though that Behar’s claim is false, according to a report earlier this year from entertainment journalist Jon Levine.

Levine, who now works at The New York Post, reported at The Wrap:

“The View” co-host Joy Behar attended a Halloween party dressed as a “beautiful African woman” during the 1970s, which included darkening her face with makeup, the host said in a 2016 episode of the daytime talk show.

“That is me. I was 29. It was a Halloween party, I went as a beautiful African woman. That’s my hair,” Behar said. “I had makeup that was a little bit darker than my skin, but that’s my actual hair, though.”

Then co-host Raven-Symoné, who is African-American, responded, “You mean blackface.”

“Joy, are you my auntie, Joy?” Symoné continued. “She looks black.”

“The View” even posted a photograph of Behar’s costume.

WATCH:

Joy Behar admitted during a taping of The View in 2016 to dressing as a “beautiful African women” at a Halloween party when she was 29 which involved makeup “that was a little bit darker than my skin” The show even ran an image of the old photo pic.twitter.com/qKQqzDPxyn — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) February 6, 2019

RNC Rapid Response Director Steve Guest posted a side-by-side photo of Behar next to her wearing the costume, writing, “@DonaldJTrumpJr is right. Here’s the picture of Joy Behar wearing blackface.”

.@DonaldJTrumpJr is right. Here’s the picture of Joy Behar wearing blackface. pic.twitter.com/Z8Fv6zg8fq — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 7, 2019

Left-wing website Jezebel reported on the segment where Behar discussed her costume when it first aired in 2016, calling Behar’s look, “blackface-lite.”

Trump Jr. shared the segment showing Behar in her custome, writing, “Here’s @TheView’s Joy Behar admitting on national TV that she in fact wore blackface. Why are they denying it now?”

Here’s @TheView‘s Joy Behar admitting on national TV that she in fact wore blackface. Why are they denying it now? https://t.co/B9ReOYrwXY — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 7, 2019

Behar made news earlier this week when she suggested that Democrats should deceive American voters by not telling them about their desire to confiscate people’s guns until after they get into office.

“They should not tell everything they’re going to do,” Behar said. “Like if you are going to take people’s guns away, wait until you get elected and then take the guns away. Don’t tell them ahead of time.”

Co-host Meghan McCain quickly responded, “That’s what people like me think you’re going to do.”

Behar also strongly opposes free speech. She stated over the summer that she wanted President Donald Trump to be charged with “hate speech.”

“Why can’t he be brought up on charges of ‘hate speech’?” Behar stated. “Why can’t he be sued by the ACLU [American Civil Liberties Union] for ‘hate speech’?”

“I don’t get it,” Behar continued. “How does he get away with this?”

Behar, who is often consumed by her disdain for the president, falsely claimed earlier this year that Trump was responsible for the April attack on a synagogue in California.

“He’s provocative. He gives dog whistles constantly to these people,” Behar said. “Take responsibility for your actions, Mr. President. You are the culprit.”

Behar failed to tell the audience that the attacker hated the president because he was a strong ally of the Jewish community and Israel.