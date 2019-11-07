President TrumpDonald John TrumpBiden allies see boost in Tuesday’s election results Sanders vows to end Trump’s policies as he unveils immigration proposal Republicans warn election results are ‘wake-up call’ for Trump MORE early Thursday pushed back on a report that he asked Attorney General William Barr William Pelham BarrTrump wanted Barr to say publicly that the Ukraine phone call was not illegal: report Administration officials say election security is a ‘top priority’ ahead of 2020 FBI Director: ‘I don’t know’ if Giuliani has security clearance MORE to hold a news conference clearing him of wrongdoing in the Ukraine controversy that sparked an impeachment inquiry, calling the article “totally untrue.”

“The story in the Amazon Washington Post, of course picked up by Fake News CNN, saying ‘President Trump asked for AG Barr to host a news conference clearing him on Ukraine,’ is totally untrue and just another FAKE NEWS story with anonymous sources that don’t exist,” he tweeted.

“The LameStream Media, which is The Enemy of the People, is working overtime with made up stories in order to drive dissension and distrust!”

In an earlier tweet, Trump focused on “Fact Checkers,” alleging news outlets today “just write whatever they want!”

“Years ago, when Media was legitimate, people known as “Fact Checkers” would always call to check and see if a story was accurate. Nowadays they don’t use “Fact Checkers” anymore, they just write whatever they want!” he said.

In a fourth tweet hours later, he called the reporting a “Fake Washington Post con job with an ‘anonymous’ source that doesn’t exist.”

“Just read the Transcript,” he said, before arguing that “we don’t have freedom of the press!”

The Washington Post reported late Wednesday that Trump wanted Barr to state publicly that the president had broken no laws in his July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The request came in late September, around the time when the White House released a partial transcript of the leaders’ discussion, according to the newspaper.

Barr reportedly declined, though his Department of Justice (DOJ) did eventually release a statement claiming that a readout of the call — during which Trump pushed Zelensky to launch an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden allies see boost in Tuesday’s election results Trump rails against House Democrats, impeachment inquiry during campaign rally: ‘It’s all a hoax’ Trump acknowledges Warren’s rise in the polls, revives ‘Pocahontas’ slur MORE — did not contain any campaign finance violations.

Sources within the administration told the Post that Trump has brought up Barr’s refusal to host a news conference regarding the controversy, although a senior official said that the episode has not caused any friction between the two.

“The DOJ did in fact release a statement about the call, and the claim that it resulted in tension because it wasn’t a news conference is completely false,” the official said.

The Post noted in its report that it remains unclear why Barr elected not to hold a news conference. In April, the attorney general held a news conference ahead of the release of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerGowdy: I ‘100 percent’ still believe public congressional hearings are ‘a circus’ Comey: Mueller ‘didn’t succeed in his mission because there was inadequate transparency’ Fox News legal analyst says Trump call with Ukraine leader could be ‘more serious’ than what Mueller ‘dragged up’ MORE‘s report on his probe into Russian interference and possible obstruction of justice by Trump. He used the press briefing to lay out the principle findings of the report, such as Mueller’s conclusion that there wasn’t sufficient evidence of a conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia.

“As [Trump] said from the beginning,” Barr said. “There was in fact no collusion.”

The White House did not respond to a request for comment from The Hill on Wednesday night. The Hill has reached out to The Washington Post for comment on Trump’s remarks.

House Democrats in September launched an impeachment inquiry centered around a government whistleblower complaint that accuses Trump of pushing Ukraine to investigate 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, over unfounded allegations of corruption. The complaint is largely based on Trump’s July 25 phone conversation with Zelensky.

A White House memorandum of the call confirms several aspects of the complaint, including Trump’s request that Zelensky work with his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiTrump rails against House Democrats, impeachment inquiry during campaign rally: ‘It’s all a hoax’ Graham: Schiff comment on inquiry findings ‘full of crap’ Democrats set stage for Watergate-style TV hearings MORE, and Barr to investigate the Biden family.

Multiple House committees have heard from numerous former and current administration officials as part of the investigation. Earlier this week, the House released a transcript of testimony from Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, in which he acknowledged that Trump’s dealings with Ukrainian officials amounted to a quid pro quo.

Trump has repeatedly dismissed allegations of wrongdoing, often describing his July 25 discussion with Zelensky as “perfect.”

— UPDATED 7:49 a.m.