Fox News host Tucker Carlson reported Thursday night on email evidence that President Barack Obama’s Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, may have perjured herself under oath.

Yovanovitch, an Obama appointee who Carlson noted has become “a key player in the Democrats’ impeachment probe,” was removed by President Donald Trump in May 2019. An email obtained exclusively by “Tucker Carlson Tonight” proves that a Democratic congressional staffer had contacted her before the whistleblower’s complaints were publicly known to discuss what the staffer considered “quite delicate and time-sensitive questions.”

The email’s contents, as revealed by the show:

I am writing to see if you would have time to meet up for a chat – in particular, I am hoping to discuss some Ukrainian oversight questions we are exploring. I would appreciate the chance to ground-truth a few pieces of information with you, some of which are quite delicate/time sensitive and thus we want to make sure we get them right.

“That email was sent on August 14th,” Carlson said. “That is two days after the whistle-blower complaint was filed and a month before that complaint became public. The whistleblower, however, went to Adam Schiff’s team before filing the complaint. The question is, did Schiff’s office tell other Democrats on Capitol Hill what was in the complaint? In other words, how long did this effort play out in secret before the rest of the country learned of it?”

The Fox News host expressed skepticism about a terse response the show received after asking the House Foreign Affairs Committee about the email. He then pointed out that when Republican New York Rep. Lee Zeldin asked Yovanovitch about whether she responded to the email, she flatly denied doing so.

“In fact, it turns out that she did respond,” Tucker said. “In fact, she said she ‘looked forward to chatting with you’ to that staffer. And as Congressman Zeldin pointed out, the ambassador’s original answer, which was dishonest, was given under oath.” (RELATED: ‘Do You Think That Hurts You?’: Chris Cuomo Presses Adam Schiff On Lack Of Witnesses Who Say Trump Committed A ‘Crime’)

“So, maybe she will get hauled into court like Roger Stone and threatened with life in prison!” Carlson quipped as the next segment began. “Ha! Just kidding.”

Yovanovitch is scheduled to testify before the House Intelligence Committee November 15.