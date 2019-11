(BREITBART) Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) told Breitbart News on Thursday morning that “we do not have a nation if we don’t have borders.”

Gabbard, appearing with Breitbart News’ editor-in-chief Alex Marlow on Breitbart News Daily on Sirius XM Patriot 125, is among the ten Democratic presidential candidates who have qualified for the fifth debate Nov. 20.

She fielded a variety of question from Marlow, including questions about domestic policy, starting with immigration.

