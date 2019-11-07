Twitter is reportedly suspending some users who mention the alleged Ukraine whistleblower’s name in posts.

What are the details?

Several social media users have shared snapshots of their suspensions from Twitter, which cite inappropriate behaviors such as tweeting a person’s private information.

In this case, the alleged whistleblower’s name.

One social media user wrote, “Twitter is now Suspending users for posting the alleged Whistleblower’s name. The name has been mentioned: in media … in the Mueller Report (Vol. II, Pg. 71, Footnote 468) .. in the transcript of Amb. Taylor’s Testimony (Pg. 236). What’s going on?”

Another user shared a screenshot of her suspension notice.

The notice read, “You may not publish or post other people’s private information without their express authorization and permission.”

The user’s original tweet simply read, “Naming the whistlechump,” and featured the whistleblower’s name and the hashtag #WhatTriggersLiberals.

A third user wrote, “I’m back after being suspended by Twitter for tweeting the name of the fake whistleblower. Twitter joins Democrats and their media puppets gaslighting America that whistleblowers are guaranteed anonymity. That’s not how it works. He must TESTIFY IN PUBLIC.”

(H/T: RedState)