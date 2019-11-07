Donald Trump Jr. on Thursday defended his Twitter outing of the whistleblower who sparked the House impeachment probe against his father, while also calling the commander-in-chief “a counterpuncher” who has “got a pair.”

Appearing on ABC’s “The View,” the first son was grilled by the show’s co-hosts while hawking his new book in an interview that quickly degenerated into a heated shoutfest.

“I think the reality of the answer is the whistle-blower’s name was on a little website called the Drudge Report a couple of days ago. I literally quote tweeted an article that had the guy’s name in the title of the article,” Trump Jr. said.

Asked if that made it right, he decried what he said was a double standard, and said no one cared when an envelope with white powder was sent to his Manhattan home and opened by his then-wife, Vanessa Trump, in February 2018.

“I wish the outrage would be equal. I mean, there was no outrage when, you know, my family got an exploding letter of, you know, with white powder substance in it,” he said.

He also said that news organizations were pursuing a whistleblower who said that ABC had spiked an expose on the late perv Jeffrey Epstein.

“ABC is right now chasing down a whistleblower about all of the Epstein stuff because those stories were killed,” said Trump Jr., who appeared on the show with his gal pal Kimberly Guilfoyle to push his book, “Triggered: How The Left Thrives On Hate And Wants To Silence Us.”

“What’s the difference? I’m a private citizen putting this out there.”

President Trump’s son on Wednesday sent a tweet that contained the purported name of the anonymous government whistleblower who set off the investigation into whether the White House attempted to strong-arm Ukrainian officials into probing a political rival of the commander in chief.

One of the tensest exchanges on “The View” came when Meghan McCain, daughter of the late Sen. John McCain, questioned Trump Jr. about his father’s lack of civility.

“A lot of Americans in politics miss character, and a lot of people miss the soul of this country. You and your family have hurt a lot of people and put a lot of people through a lot of pain, including the Khan family who was a Gold Star family who I think should be respected because of the loss of their son. Does all this make you feel good?” McCain asked, referring to Trump’s criticism of Khizr and Ghazala Khan, Muslim-Americans whose son was killed in Iraq, after they appeared at the Democratic National Convention.

Trump Jr. replied by defending the president and pointing to his record in office.

“We have all done things that we regret. I don’t think any of that makes me feel good, but I think we got into this because we wanted to do what’s right for America. My father has been working tirelessly to bring back the American dream. He has brought jobs back,” he said, before touting his father’s manliness.

“Part of being president is having a pair that can take whatever he comes towards you. My father’s got a pair. No sitting president has taken the heat that President Trump has,” he said.

“He was under constant attack by the same people. When he’s under attack by the establishment, but the reality is, he’s a counterpuncher, and as a conservative, I would hope you would appreciate that conservatives haven’t been known for fighting back for a very long time,” Trump Jr. asserted.

“We have ceded ground to the liberals and the liberal elite for decades by not actually fighting back. I understand we can keep going back to character. I think he has great character.”

Trump Sr. has repeatedly criticized McCain’s father — before and after his death — mocking the Vietnam War hero and POW for being captured after his jet was shot down.

“He’s a war hero because he was captured. I like people that weren’t captured,” Trump infamously said in 2015.

Trump was barred from McCain’s funeral, and since his death has continued slamming him at rallies for not voting to repeal ObamaCare.

After the show aired, Trump Jr. took to Twitter to gush about how much fun he had.

“I don’t think I’ve enjoyed an interview this much in my life. Guess you could say that I just #Triggered The View!!!” he wrote.

