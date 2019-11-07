Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday dismissed claims in an upcoming book that he would have supported using the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office because of mental incapacity.

“When those rumors came out a few years ago, I dismissed them then,” Pence told reporters in Concord, New Hampshire, after filing papers to get the Trump-Pence team on the Republican primary ballot.

“I never heard any discussion in my entire tenure as vice president about the 25th Amendment, and why would I?” he said.

The Pence assertion was published Thursday by HuffPost in excerpts from a book called “A Warning” by a current or former senior White House official, who used the pen name “Anonymous.”

The book is to be published Nov. 19.

The author also anonymously released an opinion piece in The New York Times last year claiming to be part of a “resistance” in the Trump administration.

Pence called the anonymous administration official “appalling.”

“I have to tell you, this the very notion of this anonymous who wrote an editorial, and now it is reported that they have written a book, is just appalling to me,” the vice president said.

“If there’s someone in our administration or served in our administration who doesn’t support this president, doesn’t support his agenda, they should do the honorable thing and resign.”