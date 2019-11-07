Photo: Charlie Neibergall, AP Image 1 of / 13 Caption Close Wall Street is sounding alarms over Warren. Her campaign thinks that’s good news. 1 / 13 Back to Gallery

Finance titans keep piling on Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., for her soak-the-rich tax plan. The 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful is relishing it.

Warren’s campaign sent out a fundraising appeal Wednesday featuring headlines about Wall Streeters’ laments, telling prospective donors the stories have “something in common: The wealthy and well-connected are scared. Scared that under a Warren Administration, they would finally have to pay their fair share.” And the email said the ultrarich are “right to be scared.”

The solicitation was the clearest signal yet that the Warren camp views her Wall Street critics as a useful foil for a bid framed around confronting runaway inequality and an entrenched political class. And they serve as bogeymen as the candidate takes heat from within her own party about the sweep and price tag of her $20.5 trillion plan to overhaul the U.S. health care system – a proposal that’s drawn criticism from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., in addition to her more moderate rivals in the field. (Former vice president Joe Biden is accusing Warren of being an “elitist” who is “condescending to the millions of Democrats who have a different view.”)

Warren’s wealth tax “is extremely popular, so I don’t think they needed this, but it’s a huge bonus,” one source close to the campaign tells me. “I don’t actually think they anticipated people would be going on CNBC and crying. But they love it. These are the bad guys, and people out in the rest of the country think they’re the bad guys. They’re the only ones who think they’re the good guys. They tell themselves that, and CNBC tells them that, but nobody else thinks so.”

The cohort of financiers going public with their sky-falling claims about Warren’s economic program continues to grow. Just this week:

– David Rubenstein – the billionaire co-founder of the Carlyle Group, the private equity giant, said Warren’s proposed wealth tax wouldn’t alleviate income inequality “if one could ever actually be implemented.”

– Billionaire hedge fund manager Leon Coopermanteared up on CNBC while discussing the issue, saying he doesn’t “need Elizabeth Warren telling me that I’m a deadbeat and that billionaires are deadbeats. The vilification of billionaires makes no sense to me.” (Cooperman earlier accused Warren of “s-ing” on the American dream.)

– JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, also in an interview with CNBC, criticized Warren for using “some pretty harsh words” and vilifying successful people.

– And former Obama treasury official Steven Rattner, who now manages Michael Bloomberg’s wealth, wrote in a New York Times op-ed that a Warren presidency is a “terrifying prospect” because “left to her own devices, she would extend the reach and weight of the federal government far further into the economy than anything even President Franklin Roosevelt imagined, effectively abandoning the limited-government model that has mostly served us well.”

Others are predicting the stock market will tank if she wins. (Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” just dedicated a segment to Warren’s fight with the Wall Street.) Warren has highlighted the criticisms on Twitter. It’s a tactic she’s used for months, with supporters jokingly referring to the attacks as in-kind contributions to her campaign. But the drumbeat of criticism has grown louder as her star has risen in the Democratic primary and the industry more seriously grapples with the potential consequences of a Warren win. Some, however, think the increasingly aggressive language aimed at Warren by two of her primary rivals – Biden and Pete Buttigieg – has a gendered quality to it.

And the candidate recently raised the stakes. The wealth tax proposal she rolled out in January would impose a 2% levy on households worth more than $50 million and a 3% tax on those worth more than $1 billion. To pay for her Medicare-for-all plan, she just doubled to 6% the tax she would impose on net worths greater than nine figures.

Microsoft founder Bill Gates is the latest to criticize the proposal. The second-richest person in the world – behind Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who also owns the Washington Post – tells the New York Times’s Andrew Ross Sorkin he’s paid “over $10 billion in taxes. I’ve paid more than anyone in taxes. If I had to have paid $20 billion, it’s fine. But when you say I should pay $100 billion, then I’m starting to do a little math about what I have left over.”

The outspoken Trump critic wouldn’t say whom he’d vote for in a matchup between Warren and the president. And asked if he would meet with Warren to discuss the his concerns, Gates questioned her open-mindedness, adding he’s not sure “she’d even be willing to sit down with somebody who has large amounts of money.” That also drew a response from Warren on Twitter:

“I’m always happy to meet with people, even if we have different views. @BillGates, if we get the chance, I’d love to explain exactly how much you’d pay under my wealth tax. (I promise it’s not $100 billion.)”