Remember this the next time you hear someone in the media fret about “protecting whistleblowers.” After footage leaked of an ABC reporter complaining about higher-ups killing her Jeffrey Epstein story and preventing her from reporting on it for three years, ABC set out to find the person responsible for the leak. Reportedly, they did find the culprit. The person now works at CBS. According to journalist Yashar Ali, that person has now been fired. Page Six adds that the staffer is a female.

To review: A woman at ABC discovered that the network was protecting a serial rapist and sex trafficker. She blew the whistle on the scandal and left the company. ABC then tracked the woman down and enlisted CBS to fire her on its behalf. Both of these networks, who colluded to punish a whistleblower, have spent the last many months and years breathlessly extolling the virtues of whistleblowing and the evils of collusion.

Remember what Amy Robach said in the leaked footage:

I’ve had the story for three years. I’ve had this interview with Virginia Roberts. We would not put it on the air. First of all, I was told, “who’s Jeffrey Epstein, no one knows who that is, this is a stupid story.” Then the Palace found out that we had her whole allegations about Prince Andrew and threatened us a million different ways. We were so afraid we wouldn’t be able to interview Kate and Will — that also quashed the story. And then Alan Dershowitz was also implicated in it because of the planes. She told me everything. She had pictures, she had everything. She was in hiding for 12 years. We convinced her to come out. We convinced her to talk to us. It was unbelievable what we had — Clinton, we had everything.

This is a firsthand witness and victim who could present documentation to support her allegations against some of the most powerful people on Earth. ABC’s squashing of these revelations is, without question, one of the most significant media scandals in modern times. That’s what makes it all the more stunning and disgraceful that a rival network would help them punish the woman who blew the lid on it all.

Indeed, most of the mainstream media has given an assist to ABC either by mostly ignoring the scandal or by openly defending ABC. CNN’s “media correspondent,” Brian Stelter, when faced with the biggest media story of the decade, was seemingly reluctant to say anything about it at all. When he finally did acknowledge the bombshell, he accepted ABC’s excuse at face value and turned the story into another opportunity to scold “right-wing commentators” for “stoking hatred of the media.” As for NBC, its reluctance to cover the scandal is par for the course. After all, these are the people who ran interference for Harvey Weinstein for years.

No doubt, the media will continue acting persecuted when President Trump attacks them and labels them “enemies of the people.” But there’s a reason those attacks play so well. And they deserve all of the vitriol and contempt heaped upon them.