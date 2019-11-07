Sen. Elizabeth WarrenElizabeth Ann WarrenBiden allies see boost in Tuesday’s election results Sanders vows to end Trump’s policies as he unveils immigration proposal Trump rails against House Democrats, impeachment inquiry during campaign rally: ‘It’s all a hoax’ MORE’s (D-Mass.) presidential campaign hit back at criticism from billionaire Bill Gates over her wealth tax by releasing a “calculator for the billionaires.”

“Some billionaires seem confused about how much they would pay under Elizabeth’s Ultra-Millionaire Tax. Don’t worry, now we have a calculator for that too,” the campaign’s tool says.

The move comes after Gates called out Warren’s proposed tax on the wealthy, falsely estimating that he’d pay $100 billion under the plan.

The calculator allows users to pick from eight billionaires to see how much the campaign estimates they’d pay under Warren’s proposal based on their estimated net worth.

Gates, for example, would pay about $6.4 billion under the wealth tax based on an estimated net worth of $107 billion.

“Don’t worry too much about Bill Gates – if history is any guide, if billionaires do nothing other than invest their wealth in the stock market, it’s likely that their wealth will continue to grow,” the campaign calculator says.

Users can input their own “billionaire” wealth to estimate the cost they’d pay under the tax, or pick from Gates, Jeff Bezos Jeffrey (Jeff) Preston BezosOver 1,000 Google employees call on company to release climate plan Former staffer hits back at Mattis’s office over criticism of tell-all book Who will be first on the moon? NASA or SpaceX? MORE, Mark Zuckerberg Mark Elliot ZuckerbergHillicon Valley: California AG reveals Facebook investigation | McConnell criticizes Twitter’s political ad ban | Lawmakers raise concerns over Google takeover of Fitbit | Dem pushes FCC to secure 5G networks California acknowledges Facebook investigation, asks court to order compliance Facebook seeing increased misinformation ahead of 2020: study MORE, Leon Cooperman, Betsy Devos’s family, Victoria Mars, Jim Walton and Jamie Dimon.

Gates made his comments about Warren’s plan Wednesday speaking with New York Times writer Andrew Ross Sorkin at the outlet’s DealBook conference Wednesday.

“I’ve paid over $10 billion in taxes. I’ve paid more than anyone in taxes. If I had to pay $20 billion, it’s fine,” Gates said. “But when you say I should pay $100 billion, okay then I’m starting to do a little math about what I have left over. I’m just kidding.”

He also suggested that Warren wouldn’t be “open minded” to sit down with him or “somebody who has large amounts of money.”

Warren responded on twitter that she’s “always happy to meet with people, even if we have different views.”

She also said she’d like the chance to explain how much he’d pay under her wealth tax, which she said is not $100 billion as he suggested.

Warren’s proposal calls for a 2 percent tax on household net worth between $50 million and $1 billion, and a 6 percent tax on net worth above $1 billion.

The wealth tax has been become a center of her campaign, with supporters often changing “2 cents” in reference to the 2 percent tax at her rallies.

Warren has said the tax would fund much of her progressive platform, including her universal pre-K and student loan forgiveness proposals.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden allies see boost in Tuesday’s election results Sanders vows to end Trump’s policies as he unveils immigration proposal Yang seeks donations for 2020 rival Marianne Williamson: ‘She has much more to say’ MORE (I-Vt.) has also proposed a wealth tax that kicks in at a lower threshold than Warren’s proposal. Sanders proposal plan starts with a 1 percent tax on net worth above $32 million for married couples. The plan has eight tax brackets, with the highest being the 8-percent bracket.