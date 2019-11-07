The Washington Post has repudiated President Donald Trump’s “repugnant” tweet about their reporters over a story about Attorney General William Barr.

“The Amazon Washington Post and three lowlife reporters, Matt Zapotosky, Josh Dawsey, and Carol Leonnig, wrote another Fake News story, without any sources (pure fiction), about Bill Barr & myself. We both deny this story, which they knew before they wrote it. A garbage newspaper!” Trump tweeted on Thursday.

The newspaper’s executive editor, Marty Baron, responded to Trump in a statement released by the Post’s communications manager.

“The Post fully stands behind its story and its reporters, who are among the finest journalists anywhere. The president continues to make false accusations against news organizations and individual journalists. Despite his repugnant attempt to intimidate and harass The Post and its staff, we will continue to do the work that democracy demands of a free and independent press.”

The New York Times and ABC News both confirmed the Post’s story, which said that Trump asked Barr to hold a press conference to tell reporters that the president did not break the law during his phone call with Ukraine’s president last July. Trump denied that he asked the attorney general to hold this conference.