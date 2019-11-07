The Washington Post is set to release an illustrated non-fiction book of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

“The Mueller Report Illustrated: The Obstruction Investigation” is written and designed by the Post and illustrated by artist Jan Feindt.

The book “brings to life the findings of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III in an engaging illumination presentation,” the Post said.

“The book and six-part digital series is drawn directly from episodes detailed in the Mueller report in which prosecutors found evidence of possible obstruction of justice, as well as congressional testimony and Washington Post reporting.”

But the “graphic non-fiction,” book, set for release on Dec. 3, has sparked backlash, Fox News reported.

Mollie Hemingway, senior editor at The Federalist, tweeted, “Washington Post folks helpfully reminding us today how much they had invested in Russia collusion hoax, and how that investment makes them unable to be honest about its implosion and their role in perpetuating the dangerous hoax.”

The Washington Examiner’s Byron York tweeted the cover of the book and noted: “The Starr Report Illustrated would have been epic.”

But Martin Baron, executive editor for the Post, said: “This book helps to easily and clearly explain the underlying facts of the obstruction investigation, allowing the public to arrive at its own conclusions.”