Grammy-winning country singer and songwriter Chris Stapleton released a must-watch music video on Wednesday for his 2017 song, “Second One To Know.”

The official video for “Second One To Know” is out now. https://t.co/XVYda7XM0o — Chris Stapleton (@ChrisStapleton) November 6, 2019

The video, which was created in collaboration with Lego, features Stapleton as an animated Lego figurine playing a night-time concert for a crowd of enthusiastic fans. But trouble starts when a roving gang of biker ninjas decide to pull over and wreak havoc at the lakeside venue.

Stapleton and his band fight off the onslaught of ninja warriors, all while continuing to perform “Second One To Know,” which is from the singer’s grammy-winning album “From A Room: Volume I.”

Amidst the brawl, a concert speaker is tossed into lake next to the stage, and the sound waves ripple through the water and awaken an underwater dragon.

Armed with a guitar and his signature rustic voice, Stapleton flies atop a bald eagle toward the dragon, which is now terrorizing his fans. But the dragon is no match for Stapleton, and the ensuing battle leaves the Lego lizard crumbling, the ninjas running, and the country star’s fans cheering.

WATCH:

[embedded content]