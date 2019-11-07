CNN’s Alisyn Camerota got a rude awakening when she spoke to six female swing voters from swing districts of rural Pennsylvania on Wednesday. Camerota asked, “Is there anything he could do or that could happen that would make you not vote for him?” One woman answered bluntly, “No.” Then came a moment Camerota could not have expected; she pressed, “If he shot someone on 5th Avenue, would you vote for him?”

One woman answered, “You’d have to know why he shot him,” while the first woman echoed,

“Yeah, why did he shoot him?”

The segment began with Camerota asking, “How many of you — show of hands — support the impeachment investigation that is beginning?” Four women raised their hands, but another woman named Gaylynn who did not, commented, “Well, for the simple fact it’s never, ever, ever going to pass through the Senate. Congress isn’t doing anything but inquiries and hearings and inquiries and hearings.”

Camerota, ignoring the fact that the issues is still in dispute, fired a loaded question: “So how many of you are comfortable with what President Trump asked for in terms of withholding military aid for an investigation of the Bidens?

A woman named Marian answered, “Well, as a business owner, I wouldn’t give up that kind of money if I thought something was going on. He — I think he had every right to ask that.”

Gaylynn echoed, “Why are we giving Ukraine so much money anyway when we have homeless veterans on the streets? Like, really? Go to San Diego, go to Los Angeles and you’ll see them and it’s pitiful. Those people are —”

A woman named Crystal added, “That’s where Congress should be working.”

Later, Camerota asked about the impeachment process targeting President Trump, “Okay, so you think it will hurt President Trump. Is that to say that the other five of you think it will hurt the Democrats?

The women agreed that the process would hurt everyone, with one asserting, “I think when you splash mud it hits everyone,” and another adding, “And again, they’re not going to get nothing done because they’re doing all this — worried about these hearings and impeachment.”

After asking if the Trump played any role in the “divisiveness” plaguing the country, and three of the women immediately answering, “No,” Camerota asked, “And so, Crystal, is there anything that he could do or anything that could happen that would make you not vote for him?

Crystal replied, “No.”

Camerota persisted, “If he shot someone on Fifth Avenue would you vote for him?” A woman named Lisa fired back, “Well, you’d have to know why he shot them,” prompting Crystal to echo, “Yes, why did he shoot ’em?”

Camerota’s disdain for Trump has been evidenced for some time; last May, speaking of a prospective July 4 speech by Trump she speculated to Washington Post reporter Josh Dawseythat Trump might give one in which he would be “foaming at the mouth,” saying:

The president very much wants to give this speech, it sounds like, from the Lincoln Memorial. And you write, “The president’s starring role has the potential to turn what has long been a nonpartisan celebration of the nation’s founding into another version of a Trump campaign rally.” And I’m just wondering, Josh — I mean, what kind of speech would he give? Would he give a presidential speech or would he give one of these sort of “foaming at the mouth” speeches that we sometimes see at the rallies where they clamor — you know, we hear — we heard it just last week where people in the crowd clamor for violence.

Video of Camerota and the six women below:

[embedded content]