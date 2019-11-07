Appearing with Andrew Ross Sorkin for The New York Times’ “DealBook” series and discussing the impeachment proceedings targeting President Trump over his dealings with Ukraine, former failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton assayed an attempt at comedy, as Mediaite reported, growling as she tried to imitate President Trump having a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Putin bellowing, “Vladimir just told me in my last secret phone call with him, get Ukraine responsible for that!”

Sorkin prompted Clinton’s ’s failed attempt at hilarity by asking, “If there was genuine corruption in that country (Ukraine), and there was genuine corruption or at least speculation about corruption with them as related to our own politics, what would have been the appropriate mechanism to have dealt with it?”

Clinton began:

If you had a president who was genuinely concerned about corruption in Ukraine, and the potential impact of that corruption on our elections, you certainly could have a conversation. It might go something like this: “President Zelensky, we know that you’re new to the job; you just got there, but you need to know the United States wants to support you, wants to help defend you against continuing Russian aggression, but we are worried because unless you tackle actual corruption in your own country anything we give to you will not be put to the best use and won’t produce the best results. So we’re going to send a team over to sit with you and your entirely new cabinet, because, again, these are people who have never been in politics before. We’re going to walk through with you some of the best practices for dealing with corruption and we’re going to ask you to provide any information that in any way would suggest that America could do more to help you.” Not, “But, if you don’t do what I want you to do, and what I want you to do has nothing to do with America’s interests; everything to do with my interests, we’re not going to help defend you against the Russians.”

Clinton played the lily-white politician as she continued, “We used to talk to leaders about corruption all the time because it is one of the killers of democracy. It is such a soul-crushing burden on people. We would talk about it across the world. So there’s lots of ways to talk about it.”

She ripped Trump, “He could care less about a corruption in Ukraine. What he wants is dirt on Joe Biden, whether it’s real or not. In fact, from everything we know, it’s not so, give me something that I can use.”

Then Clinton decided she was a comedienne, recalling, “I did the James Corden show last night, and he asked me, ‘What’s happened to Rudy Giuliani?’ I said, I don’t know, but I would strongly suggest that he’s been taken over by some evil spirit that is — and then Corden jumps in and goes, ‘He needs an exorcism.’ I said, ‘That would be terrific.’ So Rudy’s over there cutting deals, trying to get these guys Parnas and Furman in, energy company boards, I mean the whole thing is so ridiculous. That then they would be trying to number one, not only put something on Joe Biden — which from everything we know is absolutely untrue — but try to prove that it wasn’t Russian interference 2016 election, it was little Ukraine.”

Then, since she never, ever, ever speaks of Trump while she knows that Trump mentions her in every conversation (just kidding, folks) she stated:

You know, I do live rent-free in Donald Trump’s head, I’m aware of that, but even for that, it’s hard to imagine how they can be sitting around at, you know, the golf club or whatever saying, “Yeah we’ve got to prove that Ukraine interfered, you know, ‘Vladimir just told me in my last secret phone call with him, get Ukraine responsible for that!’” I mean we are living, you had Reed [Netflix CEO Reed Hastings] on earlier, we are living in a great Netflix special, and I just want the series to end and we’re all okay when it does. That’s what I’m looking for.

Video below:

[embedded content]