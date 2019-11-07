Protesters attempting to disrupt Daily Wire Editor-in-Chief Ben Shapiro’s speech at Stanford University Thursday night quickly found themselves drowned out by patriotic chants by the largely conservative audience. Shapiro also pointed out that the hecklers, for some reason, chose a moment when he was “bashing the living sh** out of Nazis” to voice their dissent.

The moment took place during the Young America’s Foundation’s Fred Allen Lecture Series event on the Stanford campus Thursday evening, where Shapiro discussed the “dangerous game” being played by both the radical Left and the Alt-Right. Shapiro’s speech had been protested by social justice activists on the Stanford campus, while Alt-Righters have been attending conservative events to troll them, including a recent event with Daily Wire podcast host Matt Walsh.

Shapiro spent the majority of the speech exposing and ridiculing the racist ideology of the Alt-Right and discussing their four strategies for attempting to mainstream their far-right, fringe ideology.

“The radical Left and the Alt-Right need each other,” Shapiro argued. “And they’re playing a game, in which the radical Left seeks to delegitimize anyone who isn’t radically Left by lumping them in with the despicable Alt-Right — and in which the Alt-Right seeks to make common cause with anyone ‘cancelled’ by the radical Left, specifically with the supporters of President Trump who have been maligned falsely as evil by the radical Left, in order to artificially boost their numbers.” The goals of the radical Left and the Alt-Right, he argued, “are mutually reinforcing.”

Shapiro then laid out how the Alt-Right’s “garbage” works. They say they believe that “white civilization — a nonsensical term, since civilization is not defined by color but by history, culture, and philosophy — is under attack from multiracial hordes.” Their leaders are “antipathetic toward Jews and enraged by the liberties guaranteed and protected by the Constitution of the United States” and spend their days “ranting about how American conservatives and traditional classical liberals — the sole protective force against the radical Left — haven’t ‘conserved’ anything.”

The Alt-Right says, “America is not a propositional or creedal nation, even though the nation’s founding literally begins with the words, ‘We hold these truths to be self- evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights.’” The Alt-Right acts as if Christianity is “the basis of their values,” but are “more likely to quote Nietzsche than Christ and more likely to talk about Bronze Age Mindset than the Gospel of John.”

Shapiro also pointed to a recent podcast by an Alt-Right influencer who suggested that 6 million Jews were not murdered by the Nazis in the Holocaust.

While he was in the middle of dismantling the Alt-Right’s racist “white culture” arguments, left-wing hecklers in the back of the auditorium began to chant: “Hey hey, ho ho! Ben Shapiro has got to go!”

“I have one question,” said Shapiro as the audience began to boo the hecklers. “Are you protesting the part where I’m condemning the Nazis? You here what I’m doing right now. Do you have ears? I’m literally condemning Nazis and you’re telling me to leave. Do you hear yourselves?”

Before the hecklers were escorted out of the room, the majority conservative crowd began to chant “USA! USA!”

“It turns out that in my daily life I deal with two screaming children under the age of six every single day,” Shapiro joked.

“I’ve got to be honest with you, I’m extraordinarily puzzled here,” Shapiro added. “I’m standing up here bashing the living sh** out of Nazis and they’re telling me I have to leave over it. What’s a guy gotta do?”

WATCH:

[embedded content]

