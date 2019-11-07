Trump rally attendees went wild on Wednesday night when President Donald Trump railed against the so-called Ukrainian call “whistleblower,” his attorney, and the media assisting in the “hoax” impeachment inquiry against him.

Speaking to a raucous crowd at a Louisiana venue, Trump read damaging tweets from Mark Zaid, one of the whistleblower’s attorneys. The president removed what appeared to be a Fox News story from his jacket, which he said he was just handed, and read the tweets aloud while intermittently mocking the general impeachment “hoax.”

“I don’t know if you saw, I’m coming off the plane and they hand me — look at this character — they just hand me this story,” Trump started in.

“‘Coup has started,’ whistleblower’s attorney said in 2017,’” the president read part of the Fox News headline. “You know when that was? That was a long time ago. It’s all a hoax!”

Trump then read off some of Mr. Zaid’s anti-Trump tweets from January 2017.

“A coup has started and the impeachment will follow ultimately,” the president read.

“It’s all a hoax! It’s scam! And you know who helps them? These people right back here, the media,” Trump continued, pointing to the press section.

He then mocked CNN by name: “Oops their light is gonna go off! The CNN light is gonna go off!”

“From the lawyer, a sleazeball, it said, ‘I predict @CNN will play a key role in @realDonaldTrump not finishing out his full term,’” Trump read another Zaid tweet, this one from July 4, 2017. “Can you believe this? This is a hoax. And this was done a long time ago!”

Not shocking at all. I predict @CNN will play a key role in @realDonaldTrump not finishing out his full term as president https://t.co/7QPOxATrBS — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) July 4, 2017

“And then he goes, ‘As one falls, two more will take their place,’ referring to outgoing Trump administration officials,” Trump read, adding that his officials have been “put through hell” by “the sleazebag” media and “crooked politicians.”

Notably, the Trump call to the Ukrainian president that is in question by Democrats was made in July 2019. As highlighted by Fox News, the impeachment-related tweets by Zaid in January 2017 only fuel the concerns that the impeachment inquiry is driven by pure partisanship and the Left’s intent to remove Trump from office at any cost.

“The whistleblower’s lawyer gave away the game,” Tim Murtaugh, Trump campaign’s communications director, told Fox News. “It was always the Democrats’ plan to stage a coup and impeach President Trump and all they ever needed was the right scheme. They whiffed on Mueller so now they’ve settled on the perfectly fine Ukraine phone call. This proves this was orchestrated from the beginning.”

As reported by The Daily Wire last week, attorneys for the whistleblower, Zaid and Andrew P. Bakaj, issued a statement threatening legal action against journalists who publish “the name of any person who may be suspected to be the whistleblower.”

“Our client is legally entitled to anonymity,” the statement says. “Disclosure of the name of any person who may be suspected to be the whistleblower places that individual and their family in great physical danger. Any physical harm the individual and/or their family suffers as a result of disclosure means that the individuals and publications reporting such names will be personally liable for that harm. Such behavior is the pinnacle of irresponsibility and is intentionally reckless.”

WATCH: