After stopping by “The View” on Thursday morning, Donald Trump Jr., the president’s eldest son, joined conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh and unloaded on the Left.

Asked about the constant attacks from Democrats and their allies and media, Don Jr. made clear that he sees no letting up anytime soon, telling Limbaugh, bluntly, “we’re at war.”

“We’re at war, and we’re at war for our freedoms,” Don Jr. said. “We’re at war for our culture. You know, this is the largest divide between the two political parties in the history of the country. You know, I write a lot in the book about socialism and communism, ’cause my mother escaped from it. You know, I grew up with grandparents that lived through that stuff. You know, I spent summers in what was then communist Czechoslovakia. I can tell you those bread lines that Bernie talks about are not nearly so wonderful.”

Zeroing-in on the mainstream media, Don Jr. said the “case” for impeaching his father was made 19 minutes after he was elected president.

The push for impeachment “began on November 9th when he did the unthinkable, which was to beat the establishment,” he told the iconic radio host. “The Washington Post dropped their first headline about it 19 minutes after the inauguration, ‘The Case for Impeaching Trump.’ Nineteen minutes, Rush, you know, that was about the amount of time that it took Obama to get nominated for the peace prize.”

“The press took an eight-year vacation,” the Trump son added. “It’s why they’re so energized now. Under the Obama administration there was nothing he could do wrong, regardless of the idiocy of the some of the policies.”

While on the program, Don Jr. made it a point to outline the difference between him and former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden. Hunter made tens of thousands of dollars a month serving on the board of one of Ukraine’s largest natural gas companies while his father was serving as vice president, despite Hunter’s glaring lack of qualifications.

“They go, ‘Well, Donald Trump Jr., he’s also the son of a guy with a famous last name and he capitalized on it,’ and I go, ‘Yeah, I know. A hundred percent,’” Don Jr. started. “I don’t even hide from that. But we did it at private citizens, as capitalists. We didn’t utilize… We were international businesspeople, Rush, for two decades. This is what I did.”

“When my father won, he said, ‘We will not do any new international deals going forward,’” he explained. “Hunter Biden — who’d never done any deals in his life — magically becomes this international businessman.”

“[Hunter] knows nothing about oil and gas,” added Don Jr. “He doesn’t speak Ukrainian. Minor details. But he’s willing to take $83,000 a month. You know, he had six weeks to prep for that ABC interview and he still didn’t know why the heck he got the job.”

The 41-year-old also shared a comical anecdote that was featured in his new book, “Triggered.” The Trump son recalled getting a call from the White House and being connected to his father, only to be scolded for being too aggressive on social media. Don Jr. laughed telling the story, noting of his father’s reputation for using his Twitter account with, at times, little caution:

One of the interesting stories in the book is my father actually calling me, and I get the call from the White House. “This is White House operator. The president would like to speak to you.” “Hey, Dad. What’s going on?” “Don, you’re getting a little aggressive on social media these days.” I go, “Wait a minute, Dad. (laughing) Dad, I love you. I love you very much. I respect you dearly. I will listen to you on just about anything. This may be the one place, the one place where we may cede a little bit of the high ground here.” So I’ve had some fun with that.

Transcript via RushLimbaugh.com