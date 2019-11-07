On Tuesday’s episode of “White House Brief,” Gavin McInnes joined Jon Miller and discussed a video leaked to Project Veritas about the late Jeffrey Epstein and his pedophile island.

In the video, “Good Morning America” anchor Amy Robach spoke candidly about her frustration with ABC executives for shelving her coverage of Epstein.

Robach went on to say in the video that she was pissed because she had the scoop on Epstein three years ago but had not received permission to break the story.

McInnes speculated that one reason ABC News might have shelved the story could be because they have friends who had visited the island and engaged in crimes related to the Epstein story.

Later, McInnes discussed Roger Stone’s trial and the Democratic witch hunt against anyone who disagrees with radical feminists.

