The “Ok Boomer” trend has become so ubiquitous that even celebrities like William Shatner are fighting back against millennials employing it as a term of dismissal.

On Wednesday, the “Star Trek” actor got into a heated exchange with a millennial Twitter user who employed the dismissive “Ok Boomer” insult in response to a comment Shatner made about internet trolls.

“Sweetheart, that’s a compliment for me,” wrote Shatner, who, by definition, is not a boomer considering his 1931 birthday.

“I’m not really into pejoratives, but what’s the term for people when they can’t interpret a joke?” the user replied, as reported by Fox News.

“Millennial?” replied Shatner. “I feel it’s like one of those childish insults in fandom that seem to affect the delicate types to the point they meltdown & go over the rest of our heads as something ridiculous. If the person posting it thinks they are making a dig; they are the fools.”

The conversation got more heated when another user jumped into the fray to say that the term “Ok Boomer” is “not for the boomers that understand sh–. It’s for the ignorant ones like you.”

Shatner protested, arguing that Baby Boomers are fully capable of understanding the struggles of life.

“And just what are we ignorant about Courtney? We don’t understand struggles? War? Depressions (economic not personal)? Inflation? Double digit prime interest rates?” Shatner responded.

The user then argued that the insult is directed toward Boomers who fail to recognize that millennials are not the ones who created the difficult economic and social climate.

“I wouldn’t think you’d be one of the ignorant ones, but ok,” said the user. “It’s for the boomers who don’t realize that the hardships that the millennials inherited are not their fault. That these kids are trying to survive a world that has all but been destroyed and that doesn’t make them lazy

Shatner then accused the user of blaming others and throwing a pity party.

“And the meek shall inherit… is that all your generation does is point fingers and blame others for their pity parties? You don’t get a participation trophy for life; you take what you get and play your best hand. It’s been that way since forever,” responded Shatner.

Shatner later said that a generational label should not define a person, warning against the poison that comes with blaming others for their problem.

“I said I’d wear that badge with honor. Unlike you; the generations designation doesn’t define me nor am I too worried about getting labeled because it makes no difference to me. You seemed to be obsessed; blaming other gens. Some millennials are pushing 40. You aren’t kids,” Shatner wrote.

“Her bio says she’s an actress. No production wants someone who blames their situation on everyone else. That’s Divaesque. She entitled to her opinion but she isn’t doing herself any favors by pretending she’s siding with millennials while pretending she’s not one,” he concluded.

The “Ok Boomer” trend has become a viral sensation across social media in recent days, prompting top publications to cover the social phenomenon that has divided generations. Caitlin Fisher, author of “The Gaslighting of the Millennial Generation,” said the phrase stems from the frustration that millennials feel with being stuck.

“Millennials have faced extraordinary levels of student loan debt only to be told that they need to take unpaid internships or cobble together a living wage with part-time work, [and] when we dare to complain, the boomers tell us that in their day, they put in their time and we have to pull ourselves up by our bootstraps,” said Fisher. “Yet the world they are leaving for us is a deck stacked against us. The minimum wage is not livable, health care costs are exorbitant (while many boomers rely on tax-funded health care programs and simultaneously tell us that socialism will be the downfall of society), living and education expenses are increasing far faster than wages keep up, and we’re tired of being told we aren’t allowed to complain.”