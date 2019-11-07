Google is considering a move that would alter its policy regarding political advertisements as fears grow of disinformation impacting the 2020 election.

The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday evening that officials at the search engine giant have held talks related to the matter. The company is likely to address its employees about its next steps before the end of the week, the Journal noted.

A Google spokesperson told the news outlet that the company’s ad policies are the same for both the search engine part of the business as well as YouTube, which it owns.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey recently confirmed that the social media company is banning all political advertisements starting Nov. 22. Facebook has yet to change its ad policy, particularly around political advertisements.

U.S. officials concluded that Russia tried to influence the 2016 election through disinformation campaigns and fake news, with ads and posts on Facebook playing a role in the effort.

Security experts and officials have expressed concerns about the potential for more interference during the 2020 campaign.