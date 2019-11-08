Musician A$AP Rocky will be returning to Sweden for a performance after being detained in the country and convicted of assault.

The rapper is performing Dec. 11 at the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, according to a report published Friday by Entertainment Tonight. A portion of the ticket sales will be donated to the Swedish charity FARR.

View this post on Instagram PEACE GOD A post shared by PRETTY FLACKO (@asaprocky) on Nov 5, 2019 at 9:20am PST

Rocky was convicted of assault in Sweden after getting into an altercation with some men on the street. The “Praise The Lord” rapper claimed he was acting in self-defense after the “drug addicts” harassed him and his crew. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Rocky was convicted of assault, however, the Stockholm District Court ruled that Rocky and his two security guards would receive conditional sentences, meaning no jail time or fine. (RELATED: A$AP Rocky Releases Statement Following Swedish Assault Conviction)

After his conviction, Rocky released a statement to his fans on Instagram.

“I AM OF COURSE DISAPPOINTED BY TODAY’S VERDICT,” Rocky wrote in his statement. “I WANT TO SAY THANKS AGAIN TO ALL OF MY FANS, FRIENDS, AND EVERYONE WHO SHOWED ME LOVE DURING THIS DIFFICULT TIME. IMMA KEEP MOVING FORWARD. THANK YOU TO MY TEAM, MY MANAGEMENT, ATTORNEYS, LABEL AND EVERYONE WHO ADVOCATED FOR JUSTICE.”