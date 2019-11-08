WTF MSM!? is a newsletter that puts a dose of sunlight on the mainstream media and exposes how the media twist facts, selectively report, and outright lie to advance their left-wing agenda. You can sign up for the WTF MSM!? newsletter here.

“We had [Bill] Clinton, we had everything.” The revelation that ABC New anchor Amy Robach claimed she was able to connect former President Bill Clinton to Jeffrey Epstein would have been hidden from the public forever were it not for a brave ABC whistleblower. Just like the world wouldn’t have known that Bill Clinton was receiving oral sex from a subordinate in the Oval Office were it not for a brave Newsweek insider.

If it weren’t for James O’Keefe and Matt Drudge, the media would keep on protecting the Clintons.

There are striking similarities between the two events. If you don’t remember, back in January 1998, Newsweek decided to sit on the allegations that Bill Clinton was having an affair with a subordinate in the Oval Office. Matt Drudge, at his – then – little-known website the Drudge Report, decided to publish the allegations after a Newsweek insider leaked that the magazine was not going to publish them.

Here’s what Drudge wrote then:

At the last minute, at 6 p.m. on Saturday evening, NEWSWEEK magazine killed a story that was destined to shake official Washington to its foundation: A White House intern carried on a sexual affair with the President of the United States! The DRUDGE REPORT has learned that reporter Michael Isikoff developed the story of his career, only to have it spiked by top NEWSWEEK suits hours before publication. A young woman, 23, sexually involved with the love of her life, the President of the United States, since she was a 21-year-old intern at the White House. She was a frequent visitor to a small study just off the Oval Office where she claims to have indulged the president’s sexual preference. Reports of the relationship spread in White House quarters and she was moved to a job at the Pentagon, where she worked until last month.

Twenty-one years later, the media is still covering up for the Clintons. Remember Robach said she had the story three years ago, which places it right in the middle of the 2016 presidential election.

Thankfully there are brave media whistleblowers to expose just how biased the media is.

