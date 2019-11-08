ABC is reportedly developing a new dramatic series inspired by the lives of young women who worked in the White House during the Barack Obama administration.

Variety reported Thursday that the network will adapt the recently published book of essays Yes She Can: 10 Stories of Hope & Change from Young Female Staffers of the Obama White House.

The women featured in the book were mostly in their 20s when they worked in various offices such as the Department of Homeland Security, the Domestic Policy Council, Office of Digital Strategy, and the Office of Faith-based and Neighborhood Partnerships.

“We came of age in the Obama era,” the women wrote in the book’s group prologue, adding that they “were inspired to join the world of government by [Obama’s] inclusive, feminist politics.”

Among the book’s most prominent promoters has been Hillary Clinton, who pushed the book on Twitter in March, writing that “young women can run the world.”

Young women can run the world. These are the stories of some who did—including HFA alum @arosaflores! https://t.co/i9ZxaoYXAt — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 8, 2019

Clinton noted that one of the book’s subjects, Andrea Flores, went on to work in her 2016 presidential campaign.

Variety reported that High Fidelity‘s Veronica West will write and executive produce the new series, which will be produced by ABC Studios. No air date has been announced.

ABC isn’t the first studio to create Obama-centric programming. Netflix signed on an overall deal with the Obama’s last year under which the streaming entertainment company will help the former first couple to create and air scripted shows and documentaries.

