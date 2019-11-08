The person who leaked a video of an ABC anchor lamenting the fact that she had assembled the full story about millionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, including the Bill Clinton connection, three years ago but the network wouldn’t air it is sounding off on the controversy it has created.

“I sit right here with you all in complete shock,” said the letter, posted online by Project Veritas. “I, like many, are at a loss for words on how this has been handled. Instead of addressing this head-on like the company has in the past, it has spun into a mission of seek-and-destroy. Innocent people that have absolutely nothing to do with this are being hunted down as if we are all a sport. I challenge all of you to actually look inwards and remember why this company engages in journalism.

“We all hold the First Amendment at the foundation of this company, yet forget its history, its purpose, and its reasoning for even coming into existence to begin with. How lost we are… yearning to be found. I went to Project Veritas for the sole reason that any other media outlet else would have probably shelved this as well.”

The anonymous insider gave to Project Veritas a video of anchor Amy Robach lamenting that her network spiked a bombshell investigation of Jeffrey Epstein story three years ago.

“We had … Clinton, we had everything,” Robach says on the “hot mic” video.

The video released by undercover journalist James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas was his latest on the nation’s establishment media. Last month, he released secretly recorded video clips documenting CNN’s political bias, including a death wish for President Trump.

“Now it’s all coming out … I freaking had all of it,” Robach says in the recorded discussion, which appeared to be with other ABC employees.

Robach explains she interviewed a woman who had the courage to come forward about Epstein.

“She had pictures. She had everything. She was in hiding for 12 years. We convinced her to come out.”

Epstein, a financier whose acquaintances included Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew, had been convicted in 2008 of procuring underage girls for prostitution and soliciting. He got off with a sentence of 13 months with work- release provisions.

He was arrested again in July on accusations of sex trafficking minors in Florida and New York. His death in a jail cell in New York in August was ruled a suicide, but the circumstances and available evidence fuel suspicion that he was murdered.

He was accused of procuring women and many underage girls who were sexually abused by Epstein and his elite acquaintances.

In the video, Robach says a witness came forward years ago with information about Epstein, but ABC News spiked the story in its early stages.

“I’ve had this interview with Virginia Roberts,” now Virginia Guiffre, an alleged Epstein victim, Robach said. “We would not put it on the air. Um, first of all, I was told ‘Who’s Jeffrey Epstein. No one knows who that is. This is a stupid story.'”

She says Buckingham Palace discovered the allegations about Prince Andrew being involved with underage girls, with Epstein’s help, and “threatened us a million different ways.”

Robach says she believes Epstein was murdered.

“So do I think he was killed? 100% Yes, I do. … He made his whole living blackmailing people. … Yup, there were a lot of men in those planes. A lot of men who visited that island, a lot of powerful men who came into that apartment,” she said.

Project Veritas said it was posting the letter from the video provider.

— James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 8, 2019

O’Keefe’s organization explained, “This was submitted to us in light of the actions taken against those wrongfully identified as involved in the leaking of the tape and the reactions of ABC news to their spiking of the story on Jeffrey Epstein.”

The writer was identified as “Ignotus.”

“I came forward with this information bearing no motives other than to have this information public. I did not and do not seek any personal gain from this information whether it be financial or otherwise and will always decline. When I became aware of this moment, I had the same reaction as many of you did. Anger, confusion and sadness. I care not about petty political quarrels and only hope for the best in all of us,” the letter said.

To others at ABC, the letter said, “I’ve walked the halls experiencing similar feelings we are all having right now. All of you regardless of your own personal differences in one form or another do an outstanding job. I sincerely enjoy working with each and every one of you and will continue to do so throughout our careers.”

And to those “wrongfully accused,” “It is terrible that you have been lashed out at by the company. I know some may put the burden of guilt on me, but my conscience is clear. The actions of the company towards you are the result of their own and not anyone else. The public outcry, from coast to coast, of all people, creeds, and political affiliations, is clear. I have not one doubt that there will always be support for you, and you will have prosperous careers. For neither you, nor I, have done anything wrong.”

To Robach, the letter said., “You are the only person deserving of an apology. I am most certainly sorry. Not for my actions or for this to center around you, but for what is clear to have happened. When I first stumbled across this, my initial reaction was outrage. But this soon turned towards empathy. I can not imagine doing all the hard work to only have it shelved. If the past few years have taught us anything, it is the truth that some of us have endured many hardships in this industry. From the spiking of stories regarding prominent and powerful people in this world, and to yours. I believe you are an outstanding reporter and have done such tremendous work in the community as well.”

The video:

Meanwhile, CBS News fired staffer Ashley Bianco, who previously had worked at ABC, and was accused of having access to the Robach video. Apparently, ABC’s complaint to CBS triggered her dismissal. Bianco has denied being the source of the video, and Project Veritas has confirmed it was not her.