On Thursday, Amazon was slammed for promoting a children’s T-shirt emblazoned “Daddy’s Little Sl**.” Although the T-shirt was removed from Amazon’s site, The Daily Mail reported on Friday that Amazon still offered other clothing items for babies and toddlers with the same phrase.

The T-shirts were sold by Onlybabycare for $18 apiece, according to The Independent. The Independent added, “The product description read that the top was ‘suitable’ for various occasions, including ‘playing outside, birthday party, baby shower, baptism, wedding, baby photography, daily wear, family day.’ It added that the T-shirt was unisex and suitable for ‘little girls or boys.’”

On Wednesday, journalist Yashar Ali noted the Amazon site and tweeted, “1. Available for sale on @amazon: “Daddy’s Little Sl*t” t-shirt…for children Posting here in hopes it’ll expedite removal from Amazon.”

1. Available for sale on @amazon: “Daddy’s Little Slut” t-shirt…for children Posting here in hopes it’ll expedite removal from Amazon https://t.co/KXi2e6lwNu pic.twitter.com/uuUtQ3DRC5 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 8, 2019

The Daily Mail noted that LINGMEI still offered items that read “Spank me, Daddy.”

On Friday, Ali updated the issue:

2. It’s been taken down pic.twitter.com/qls1mQgAld — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 8, 2019

The New York Post wrote, “Under Amazon’s selling guidelines, products ‘intended for use by children that contains adult content, profanity and/or sexual references,’ or are ‘marketed to or targeted at kids or teenagers that are age-inappropriate’ are not allowed. However, the ‘Daddy’s little slut’ tee is only the tip of the iceberg of shirts that many would deem inappropriate for kids — despite the product being modeled by children and a description that says it’s suitable for them.”

Complex.com added, “This isn’t the first time Amazon has been forced to remove an offensive product from its platform. The company has pulled Nazi propaganda items, door- and toilet mats that featured Quran verses, and baby onesie that were criticized for promoting pedophilia.”

Last March, Amazon pulled baby jumpsuits labeled “daddy’s little f*** toy.” Professor Marci Hamilton of the child advocacy think tank Child USA told The Sun, “It is shocking, and I’m surprised it is there in the first place. It has a way of normalizing the activity [child sex abuse] which is extremely dangerous to children. It is the first time we have seen such wording aimed at pedophiles on clothing for babies. [Amazon] should have much better controls over products for children generally.”

A letter published by the Harvard Medical School in 2010 asserted there is no cure for pedophilia. It stated:

There is no cure, so the focus is on protecting children.Pedophilia, the sexual attraction to children who have not yet reached puberty, remains a vexing challenge for clinicians and public officials. Classified as a paraphilia, an abnormal sexual behavior, researchers have found no effective treatment. Like other sexual orientations, pedophilia is unlikely to change. The goal of treatment, therefore, is to prevent someone from acting on pedophile urges — either by decreasing sexual arousal around children or increasing the ability to manage that arousal. But neither is as effective for reducing harm as preventing access to children, or providing close supervision.

It concluded, “Until we know more, parents and others who want to protect children from pedophiles are best advised to watch for the subtle stalking behaviors that may precede physical contact — and to remember that most sex offenders of any type approach children they know.”