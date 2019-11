(SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE) At least 42 people have been shot inside or just outside short-term rental properties across the United States over the past six months — and 17 have died, according to police and news reports.

Five of those fatalities occurred during a Halloween party last week at an Orinda home that had been rented on Airbnb. The gathering of around 100 people was promoted on social media as a “mansion party.”

