The savagery of the Mexican drug cartels revealed itself once again this week, with the vicious murder of a police officer who was involved in the botched arrest against kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman’s son last month.

According to Fox News, a 30-year-old officer, named only by police as Eduardo N., died on Wednesday by 150 bullets during a daylight assassination in Culiacan, Sinaloa. The killing came three weeks after the cartel successfully forced the police into releasing El Chapo’s son during a violent shootout that left eight people dead and more than 20 wounded. More from Fox News:

Mexican newspaper Excelsior shared CCTV footage from Wednesday’s attack that showed the police officer parking his white vehicle outside a shopping center. Moments later, a red vehicle pulls up alongside him and armed gunmen men leap out, firing rapidly from close range. Within 30 seconds, the gunmen fired 155 shots at the police officer, before leaping into the vehicle and running off, the outlet reported. Officials said the officer was a member of Sinaloa’s State Preventive Police who had been assigned to protect Undersecretary of Public Safety Carlos Alberto Hernandez Leyva.

The targeting of Eduardo N. undoubtedly sends a message that the cartels will target anyone even tangentially involved in the crackdown on their operation, considering that the officer was only part of an anti-drug security unit patrolling the region at the time of the arrest and was not directly involved in the operation.

As the cartel violence in Mexico boils to unprecedented levels, President Trump has called on the country’s leader to declare war on the cartels with the full aid of the United States. His pressing call occurred shortly after three women and six children from a U.S. family were killed in the Mexican state of Sonora earlier this week.

“A wonderful family and friends from Utah got caught between two vicious drug cartels, who were shooting at each other, with the result being many great American people killed, including young children, and some missing,” Trump tweeted on Tuesday.

“If Mexico needs or requests help in cleaning out these monsters, the United States stands ready, willing [and] able to get involved and do the job quickly and effectively,” he continued. “The great new President of Mexico has made this a big issue, but the cartels have become so large and powerful that you sometimes need an army to defeat an army!”

“This is the time for Mexico, with the help of the United States, to wage WAR on the drug cartels and wipe them off the face of the earth,” the president concluded. “We merely await a call from your great new president!”

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has soundly rejected Trump’s call to war.

“The bad cannot be confronted with the bad. The bad needs to be confronted doing the good,” he added. “We believe that the most important (thing) is life, protecting the lives of everyone; the lives of the military, the lives of the presumed delinquents, and the lives of civilians. If we had acted as they asked, implored us, there would have been more than 200 dead.”