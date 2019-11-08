A Chinese delegation delivered a “symbolic cube” on Thursday as a gift to the people of Venezuela, many of whom are starving as a result of the country’s ongoing economic and humanitarian crisis.

Socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro and the Chinese delegation unveiled the cube at the Venezuelan International Book Fair (FILVEN). According to state media, the cube shows different “aspects of Chinese culture, of different sizes and ancient types, all of which represent the identity of the Asian giant.”

The FILVEN was set up by the Chávez regime in 2005 as one of many state-led initiatives and has since become an annual event aimed at promoting literary works and encounters between authors and their readers.

La XV Feria Internacional del Libro Venezuela 2019, es el gran espacio que hará brillar toda la riqueza del conocimiento y la cultura de nuestra amada Patria. Una maravillosa feria hecha pensando en nuestros niños, niñas, jóvenes y en la familia en general. ¡Disfrútenla! pic.twitter.com/k1xFhDp1TV — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) November 8, 2019

This year’s is taking place at the Yellow House of Caracas, a 19th Century neoclassical building in the center of the city. An estimated 2,000 different books will be showcased, with around 8,000 copies on sale from five different publishers. Organizers are also offering “workshops and activities” for attendees of the ten-day fair.

The head of the Chinese delegation thanked Maduro for having been invited as the guest country to the festival, which he described as a “total success.” He also emphasized the cultural exchange as an excellent opportunity to improve bilateral ties, including for China’s Belt and Road Initiative – a global project to grant Beijing control of the world’s most important infrastructure.

“The Belt and Road is not only commercial vision, but it is also cultural,” Zhao explained. “This occasion is a starting point to advance in firm steps towards a path of a better future every day.”

Maduro used the opportunity to thank China for its support of his socialist regime, as Beijing provides vital economic, military, and humanitarian assistance that has helped him retain power.

“It is wonderful for us to welcome China with all its spiritual and cultural strength and particularly to be able to welcome them Caracas, in these historical places,” Maduro said.

“In this house, the first Constitution written in [Latin] America was signed in 1811,” he explained. “Then it was the presidential house until 1904 and since that year it was the headquarters of the chancery. It is a historic site and we are delighted to welcome you.”

Nos sentimos orgullosos de recibir en Venezuela a la delegación de la República Popular China, que vino a la FILVEN 2019 a exponernos un conjunto de documentos de más de 3 mil años de antigüedad. Agradezco ese gran esfuerzo que nos permite conocer más de esa milenaria cultura. pic.twitter.com/sL79XWd9b4 — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) November 8, 2019

The 56-year-old despot also thanked the delegation for various personal gifts they presented to him, including a book written by Chinese leader Xi Jinping on his political philosophy and another about the history of communist China since its inception 70 years ago.

“It’s a heavy book … with historical photographs in the long march of 70 years building the great nation it is today,” Maduro remarked. “What would have happened to the world if there were no China and the new powers? Perhaps we would be living in another of the colonized and neocolonized world.”

