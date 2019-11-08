The audience at a special live broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In with Chris Hayes,” mocked President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump encounters GOP resistance to investigating Hunter Biden Trump’s 2016 team sounds alarm as Democrats make gains Whistleblower lawyer sends cease and desist to White House over Trump’s attacks MORE‘s “Read the Transcript” T-shirts by wearing their own shirts that read: “Yes, Read the Transcript!”

Audience members directly behind host Chris Hayes could be seen wearing the shirts on Friday, just days after the crowd directly behind Trump at a Kentucky rally wore the shirts.

Supporters at Trump rally wearing “Read The Transcript” t-shirts – which is what @POTUS repeatedly demands to make the case that there was no “quid pro quo” in his phone call with Ukraine’s Pres Zelensky, the focus of the House impeachment inquiry. pic.twitter.com/7FrYcFFh2b — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) November 4, 2019

Trump on Monday traveled to Lexington, Ky., to campaign for Republican Gov. Matt Bevin. Bevin finished Tuesday’s gubernatorial race a little more than 5,000 votes behind Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear, but has refused to concede and is calling for a recanvass of the race.

Many quickly took to social media on Monday to point out the audience members wearing the transcript T-shirts, which the Trump campaign recently started selling online.

Trump has repeatedly called for people to “read the transcript,” referring to the White House memorandum of his July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The call is at the center of the House impeachment inquiry, which is set to hold its first public testimonies next week.

The partial transcript released by the White House includes Trump urging Zelensky to work with his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiTrump encounters GOP resistance to investigating Hunter Biden Mulvaney subpoenaed by House Democrats in impeachment inquiry Top diplomat says Giuliani’s ‘campaign of lies’ took down veteran ambassador MORE to investigate former vice president and 2020 hopeful Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump encounters GOP resistance to investigating Hunter Biden Whistleblower lawyer sends cease and desist to White House over Trump’s attacks GOP senator wants to know whistleblower identity if there’s an impeachment trial MORE and his son Hunter Biden over allegations of corruption. No evidence has been found to support those allegations.

Democrats argue the phone call illustrates a possible quid pro quo by Trump, but the president has repeatedly insisted that the transcript shows that the call was “perfect.”

The impeachment inquiry has been rapidly speeding up, with a number of witness transcripts released this week ahead of upcoming public testimonies. While the timeline of the impeachment inquiry isn’t set in stone, Democrats hope to hold an impeachment vote by Christmas.