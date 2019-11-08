Conservatives are far better at dating than liberals, a new study has found.

They are clear from the start about what they want from relationships to potential partners and are not afraid to express this. These traits make them ideal partners, according to Lumen, a dating app designed for people over 50.

Furthermore, conservatives make friends and family their priority and tend to have smaller groups of friends with who they share close bonds, the survey noted, according to Fox News. This bodes well for them when it comes to dating.

Liberals are more carefree and tend to have wanderlust. They move in bigger social circles and are more inclined to want to explore.

Shared political views also heavily influenced the survey’s final findings. Conservative women prefer to strike up conversations with people of similar belief systems and are far less likely to char to liberal peers. The same is true for liberal men, who would prefer to engage with other left-wingers as opposed to conservatives.

In recent years, there have been a number of conservative dating apps popping up in response to frustrations expressed among conservatives that their political views were preventing them from matching up with potential partners.

This is evident in several studies including one conducted by dating app OkCupid, which found that 74% of its users considered supporting Trump a “deal breaker.”

“I continue to hear these stories from my friends about how when they’re on these standard dating apps, they’re always told they won’t get a first date. It’s right there in the bio,” Emily Moreno, the founder of the Donald Daters app, told Vox about this so-called discrimination. “The people that do get a first date either don’t get a second date or they have to self-censor,” she continued. “I think it’s very telling about where we are right now, and it’s sad that politics has become entrenched in our dating lives.”

Christy Edwards Lawton, founder of the dating app Righter, explained that being “conservative is a core value” and a “lifestyle choice” in which traditional male and female roles prevail.

“Men want to be men,” she told Vox. “Men are so happy that they’ve found an app where the women will be women and the men get to be men. I’m not kidding you. I’m quoting the men.”