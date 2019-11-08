(LONDON INDEPENDENT) An officer believed to have been involved in the arrest of the son of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman has been killed in Sinaloa, the state in the grip of the drug lord’s cartel.

CCTV from the scene shows a group of armed men jumping out of a car and firing on a neighbouring vehicle at a strip mall in Culiacan – discharging more than 150 rounds in a matter of seconds before speeding away.

The officer was part of an elite group of state police assigned as an escort to undersecretary of public security for the region in Mexico.

Read the full story ›