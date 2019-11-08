Actress and left-wing activist Debra Messing slammed the ABC political talk show The View over their decision to host Donald Trump Jr., describing the decision as “irresponsible” and “very, very disappointing.”

Trump Jr. appeared on the show alongside Kimberly Guilfoyle on Thursday, where he was supposed to discuss his new book Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us.

However, the president’s eldest son ended up answering an array of hostile questions relating to his father’s presidency and his supposed outing of the whistleblower who is believed to have started the House Intelligence Committee’s impeachment inquiry.

[embedded content]

“Why would you bring him on? You trying to be ‘balanced?’ He and his family have assaulted our country, our democracy, our environment, our national security, moral compass,” Debra Messing complained. “Very very disappointing and irresponsible decision [in my opinion].”

@TheView Why would you bring him on? You trying to be “balanced?” He and his family have assaulted our country, our democracy, our environment, our national security, moral compass. Very very disappointing and irresponsible decision imo. #TheView https://t.co/GFImW5NsDM — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) November 7, 2019

It is not the first time that Messing has attacked the Trump family and ended up feuding with The View. In August, the Will & Grace star called for a public blacklist of Hollywood attendees to President Trump’s campaign fundraiser in September.

Her demand was later criticized by The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg, who compared it to McCarthy era Hollywood blacklists. “The last time people did this, people ended up killing themselves,” Goldberg warned Messing at the time. “This is not a good idea, OK?”

Just days after her call, Messing came under fire again for endorsing a racist sign put up by a Baptist church in Alabama describing Trump black supporters as “mentally ill.” She later deleted the tweet, apologizing for “recklessly supporting” the racist message, but insisted that the GOP targets black people for “voter suppression.”

NUMBER 1– I apologized for liking that church sign. I said I regret it. I shud have thought before recklessly suppprting. You won’t accept this but black people are targeted by Trump’s GOP for voter supression. Charlottesville was about Trump supporters hating POC and Jews. https://t.co/K0ch9YOQ8F — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) September 4, 2019

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, on Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.