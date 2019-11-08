House Democrats are moving aggressively to wrap up their historic, weeks-long investigation into President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump encounters GOP resistance to investigating Hunter Biden Trump’s 2016 team sounds alarm as Democrats make gains Whistleblower lawyer sends cease and desist to White House over Trump’s attacks MORE before 2020, potentially setting up a climactic vote to impeach him just before Christmas.

The timeline has come into sharper focus as Democrats have made a series of critical moves signaling they are shutting down the closed-door fact-finding phase of the inquiry and shifting now to Phase 2: making the case for impeachment to the American public.

Congressional investigators, led by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffOvernight Defense: Pentagon says Syrian oil revenue going to Kurdish forces | GOP chair accuses Dems of using Space Force as leverage in wall fight | Dems drop plans to seek Bolton testimony Democrats drop efforts to secure Bolton testimony in impeachment inquiry Schiff says GOP must prove relevance for impeachment hearing witnesses MORE (D-Calif.), appear to have wrapped up the last of 15 private depositions of current and former Trump administration officials. This week they began publishing thousands of pages of transcripts from those interviews.

And next week, Democrats will launch the first public, televised hearings of their nearly seven-week long impeachment inquiry, calling three career foreign service officials who have already testified that Trump, his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiTrump encounters GOP resistance to investigating Hunter Biden Mulvaney subpoenaed by House Democrats in impeachment inquiry Top diplomat says Giuliani’s ‘campaign of lies’ took down veteran ambassador MORE and their allies were seeking a brazen quid pro quo with Ukraine.

“I think, without being hasty, again, but being expeditious and deliberative, that the House ought to set for themselves a target of having dealt with this in the Intelligence Committee and Foreign Affairs and Oversight and the Judiciary Committee and on the floor by Christmas,” Rep. Denny Heck Dennis (Denny) Lynn HeckExclusive: Guccifer 2.0 hacked memos expand on Pennsylvania House races Heck enjoys second political wind Incoming lawmaker feeling a bit overwhelmed MORE (D-Wash.), a member of the Intelligence Committee, told CNN’s “The Situation Room” on Thursday night.

“That’s a tough schedule. But it’s a doable schedule, given where we’re at and all the work that’s been done thus far,” Heck said.

There are other signs that Democrats are charging toward a December floor vote to make Trump just the third president in U.S. history to be impeached.

Several top Trump officials who played pivotal roles in the administration’s dealings with Ukraine — including Energy Secretary Rick Perry Rick PerryTop diplomat says Giuliani’s ‘campaign of lies’ took down veteran ambassador Trump sends nominee to replace Perry at Energy to the Senate Overnight Energy: Science committee staff dismiss EPA response after subpoena threat | Iowa pushes EPA to change ethanol plan | Bill Gates talks climate on Capitol Hill MORE and acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney John (Mick) Michael MulvaneyMulvaney subpoenaed by House Democrats in impeachment inquiry Democrats set stage for Watergate-style TV hearings White House doubles down on ‘no quid pro quo’ MORE — have defied subpoenas compelling them to testify behind closed doors, but Democrats have shown little appetite to resolve the matter in court.

After watching their Mueller and Russia probes get bogged down in never-ending court battles, Democrats appear to be moving on without testimony from those key witnesses rather than engage in another lengthy lawsuit against the administration.

“We’re not going to delay our work. That would merely allow these witnesses and the White House to succeed with their goal, which is to delay, deny, obstruct,” Schiff recently said.

If Democrats can stick to their aggressive timetable, they could be on track to reach the end of their impeachment inquiry in the days right before Christmas.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiSenate fight derails bipartisan drug pricing bills CR discussions veer toward December: Shelby Scarborough knocks GOP senator for Pelosi remark: He ‘degraded himself’ MORE (Calif.) and other Democrats insist that they’ll take as long as the process requires, but many hope it can be wrapped up before the presidential campaign begins in earnest with the Iowa caucuses on Feb. 3.

To speed things along, Democrats have indicated their witness list for the public hearings will be limited. That means they will only bring in people who offered the most detailed or firsthand knowledge of events during earlier closed-door appearances.

“The Majority does not intend to request public testimony from every witness who previously testified in depositions or interviews as part of the impeachment inquiry,” Schiff wrote in a letter to Rep. Devin Nunes Devin Gerald NunesSchiff says GOP must prove relevance for impeachment hearing witnesses Jordan: Republicans to subpoena whistleblower to testify in public hearing House to hold public impeachment hearings next week MORE (Calif.), the top Republican on the Intelligence panel, offering the opportunity for the minority to request public witnesses. Democrats have veto power over any GOP requests.

The public hearings will start with a bang on Wednesday when Democrats call William Taylor, the acting U.S. ambassador to Ukraine who testified it was his “clear understanding” that the administration was withholding nearly $400 million in military aid until Kiev opened investigations into Trump’s political opponents, including former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump encounters GOP resistance to investigating Hunter Biden Whistleblower lawyer sends cease and desist to White House over Trump’s attacks GOP senator wants to know whistleblower identity if there’s an impeachment trial MORE.

George Kent, another top State Department official, also will appear before Congress that day.

Then on Friday, Marie Yovanovitch, the former ambassador to Ukraine who was recalled from her post due to perceived insufficient loyalty to Trump, will go before the cameras.

“Giuliani and his team were running a shadow operation of U.S. foreign policy. The real public servants of America were trying to dislodge corruption, and Giuliani and his team were trying to exploit corruption and deepen corruption,” Rep. Jamie Raskin Jamin (Jamie) Ben RaskinPressure builds on Pompeo as impeachment inquiry charges ahead Democrats set stage for Watergate-style TV hearings Pelosi insists decision to impeach Trump ‘has not been made’ MORE (D-Md.), a member of the Oversight and Judiciary committees who has been attending the private depositions, told The Hill.

“The Ukraine shakedown was not some kind of aberration but rather the expression of the complete policy on the part of the president,” Raskin added. “The goal of public hearings is to situate the president’s potential high crimes and misdemeanors within a comprehensible history.”

Those three hearings will be followed by second week of public testimony before Congress adjourns for a weeklong break for the Thanksgiving holiday. Two National Security Council staffers, Fiona Hill and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, are among those who could be called to testify then.

Sometime in early December, Schiff — along with the chairs of other two investigating committees — is expected to forward a report and recommendations for articles of impeachment to Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler Jerrold (Jerry) Lewis NadlerWhat this ‘impeachment’ is really about — and it’s not the Constitution Trump officials weigh adding more countries to travel ban list: report House approves Trump impeachment procedures MORE (D-N.Y.), who is in charge of the third phase of impeachment. The veteran lawmaker will be tasked with figuring out which articles get sent to the House floor for a vote.

Nadler also could hold public hearings, where the president and his counsel could be present, though it remains unclear whether the Judiciary panel plans to take those steps.

“It depends on, does the president or minority want to call witnesses who haven’t been fact witnesses, who haven’t been testified already. I don’t know that … We’ll have to see,” Nadler said on MSNBC’s “All in with Chris Hayes.”

From there, the 41-member Judiciary Committee would draft articles of impeachment — likely focusing on things like abuse of power and obstruction of justice — and vote to send them to the House floor. Only then would all House lawmakers be able to vote on impeachment, potentially the week before Christmas.

From there the impeachment process would move over to the Senate, which under current rules would be required to conduct a trial that could take weeks to complete. Both parties have a political incentive for an expeditious trial that could arrive as soon as January: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellFormer AG Sessions enters Alabama Senate race Kentucky sports radio host Matt Jones, potential McConnell challenger, taken off air following GOP complaint Trump has officially appointed one in four circuit court judges MORE (R-Ky.) wants to quickly acquit Trump so Republicans can shift to other priorities like confirming judges; Democrats don’t want their 2020 presidential hopefuls, like Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOvernight Health Care: Juul to stop selling mint flavor | Senate fight derails bipartisan drug pricing bills | Second federal judge strikes down Trump ‘conscience’ rule for health care providers Warren welcomes Bloomberg into race by sharing her ‘calculator for billionaires’ Krystal Ball: Buttigieg is ‘the boomer candidate’ MORE (D-Mass.), Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders camp on Bloomberg: ‘More billionaires’ not ‘the change America needs’ Warren campaign launches ‘a calculator for the billionaires’ after Gates criticism Poll: Biden support hits record low of 26 percent MORE (I-Vt.) and Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisOvernight Health Care: Juul to stop selling mint flavor | Senate fight derails bipartisan drug pricing bills | Second federal judge strikes down Trump ‘conscience’ rule for health care providers Poll: Biden support hits record low of 26 percent Human Rights Campaign head pushes back against idea that Buttigieg’s sexuality is a barrier among black voters MORE (D-Calif.), to get stuck in a lengthy, inside-the-Beltway impeachment trial.

One possible complication to the emerging timeline is the fact that lawmakers also need to figure out how to avoid another government shutdown amid the partisan acrimony.

Government funding expires on Nov. 21. But given the lack of progress on appropriations — despite a bipartisan budget deal struck in late July — congressional leaders are eyeing another stopgap measure to extend funding to sometime in December.

That means the House could be faced with an impeachment vote just as the threat of another holiday-season shutdown looms.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer Steny Hamilton HoyerProgressive freshmen jump into leadership PAC fundraising CR discussions veer toward December: Shelby The Democrats’ generational battle MORE (D-Md.) said in a letter to colleagues on Friday that he is “hopeful” lawmakers can fully fund the government before year’s end, even amid the impeachment fight.

“The House is continuing to do important work for the people, even as our committees continue the impeachment inquiry. We can, and we will, continue to make progress on critical issues while upholding our Constitutional duty,” Hoyer wrote.