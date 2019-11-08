(GATEWAY PUNDIT) The Pelosi-Schiff Democrats passed legislation this year to block ALL FUNDS to secure the US southern border with a border barrier system.

Mexico is a failed narco-state just south of the US border. Nine Americans, including six children were just slaughtered after leaving a wedding party south of the US border.

The Pelosi democrats specifically said in their legislation, “No funding is provided in the bill for new physical barriers along the southwest border.”

Democrats INSIST on having an open border with the failed narco-state of Mexico.

