Amazon and Disney have reportedly joined forces to bring the Disney+ streaming service to Amazon Fire TV, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced Thursday.

The partnership comes after Amazon and Disney had disputes over the summer regarding Amazon’s push for the right to buy ad space on Disney apps if it were featured on Fire TV, the second-largest TV streaming carrier next to Roku, The Wall Street Journal reported in October.

“We’re pleased to announce today a deal with Amazon. We have deals with Apple, we have deals with Samsung, Microsoft, LG, Google — so, significant, significant progress in terms of distribution deals, with Amazon being the latest one,” Iger announced in a Thursday interview with CNBC’s Julia Boorstin.

Exclusive: After reports of an impasse with Amazon, Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger tells CNBC the company now has a deal with Amazon to bring Disney+ at launch to Amazon FireTV, in addition to distribution deals they’ve inked with Apple, Samsung, LG and others. https://t.co/EgH3MCBSv4 — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) November 7, 2019

“It’s ready to go,” Iger said of the streaming platform, adding that the company had tested the service in the Netherlands and it was “extremely well received” and calling the user experience “easy to use” and “elegant.”

While it is unclear if Disney agreed to Amazon’s terms, Amazon will now be listed as a partner in Disney+ streaming, which launches Tuesday with shows and movies like “The Simpsons,” “Frozen,” and “Star Wars,” the Journal reported Thursday.

Amazon typically asks for about 40% of the ad inventory allocated for the programmers on its Fire TV platform, though negotiators are usually able to bring that percentage down to 30% or 20%, according to the Journal.

Amazon Fire TV features Amazon’s own Prime Video, Netflix, Sling TV, Hulu, YouTube and others. (RELATED: Disney Announces Decision To Stop Accepting Netflix Ads For Entertainment Networks)

Verizon announced in October that it would be partnering with Disney+ so customers with its unlimited data program would get a free year of Disney+ steaming. Disney+ will be available to stream on Roku, Apple TV, iPhone devices, Android TV, Android devices, Playstation 4, Xbox One and more, according to The Verge.

