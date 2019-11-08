“Black trans and cis women, gender-nonconforming, and nonbinary people are the backbone of our democracy,” said a Thursday statement from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

Warren issued the remark after sealing the endorsement of the radical activist group dubbed “Black Womxn For.”

Warren has “a deep understanding of how racism and gender discrimination don’t just compound income inequality but are actually central to maintaining the status quo,” the group declared.

The activist group prefaced its endorsement with a frightening picture of the 2016 presidential election, proclaiming that it “laid bare what many Black women, gender non-conforming, and non-binary, and queer folk know deeply; that this nation embraces white supremacy and its evils, even at the expense of itself.”

While the activists acknowledge that a single candidate cannot solve all of their grievances, they endorse Warren “with the full weight of accountability.”

“Our endorsement is not a blanket approval of all of her acts, both past, present, and future but rather a firm and calculated understanding that should she fall short of her commitments to us and our communities she will be held to account,” the group stated, listing off the promises Warren made to the Black Womxn For community.

Those commitments include holding a “People’s Policy-Making Summit” that “puts Black women, working people of color, disabled people, Indigenous people, and diverse community leaders and experts in the driver’s seat of structural reforms in her administration.”

The activist group also expects Warren to take action by “rooting out the culture of white supremacy” and “appointing more Black women, especially trans and immigrant women, Black men, Indigenous people, people of color and disabled people.”

Warren emphatically accepted the terms and their endorsement.

“Thank you, @BlackWomxnFor! Black trans and cis women, gender-nonconforming, and nonbinary people are the backbone of our democracy and I don’t take this endorsement lightly,” she wrote.

“I’m committed to fighting alongside you for the big, structural change our country needs,” she added:

