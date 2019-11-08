Eric Trump got everyone’s attention Friday when he shared an epic Trump family throwback shot and it’s definitely can’t miss.

In the photo shared by the first son on Instagram, we see President Donald Trump, obviously a long time before he was president, surrounded by three little blonde kids, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Eric Trump.

It was most likely a professional photo that was taken, as all four are dressed up, including President Trump rocking a terrific black tuxedo and the kids dressed up in their finest attire.

He didn’t explain much about where and when the great snap was taken and simply captioned it, “Great throwback! @realdonaldtrump @donaldjtrumpjr @ivankatrump.”

The President has even seen the great throwback picture and decided to share it as well, reposting the photograph on his social media account.

At various times throughout the year, either Trump or one of his kids have shared various throwback shots from the early days of the Trump family.

Lucky for us they are still up! Check some of these out from Tiffany, Ivanka and her brothers that are just great.