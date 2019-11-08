A Florida school resource deputy was fired after he was captured on viral videos grabbing a middle school child by her headscarf during an altercation.

Police were responding to a call about students fighting at an apartment complex about a block away from the Westridge Middle School in Orlando.

The video showed one officer trying to de-escalate the situation when another officer entered the fray and did the opposite.

He grabbed a middle school child by the head, with her headscarf. He’s also caught telling the crowd, “This is because you’re silly. You all stupid little children. Stupid little children is what you are.”

Videos of the altercation quickly went viral on social media, with tens of thousands of views.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina excoriated the officer for his actions in a statement on Friday to the media.

“To me it looked like he lost control and his actions were totally inappropriate,” he said, adding that he was “extremely upset, disappointed and outraged” at the officer’s actions.

“I want… the residents of Orange County to know this: That deputy’s behavior and actions violated many policies, our standards — but, more importantly, the vision and expectations that I have set as sheriff and definitely will not be tolerated, and I want our deputy sheriffs to know that as well,” Mina continued.

The former deputy may also face criminal charges.

