Former President George W. Bush, while taking a break in the Bush Institute W100K distance race held annually to honor the nations’ wounded warriors, recalled how his father felt no need to “gloat” when the Berlin Wall fell 30 years ago.

“I can’t remember what I was doing, but I can remember who was there and that was George H.W. Bush,” he told Fox News’ Dana Perino after she asked him about his recollections of Nov. 9, 1989, when the wall came down. “He did a masterful job of working with allies to create peace or the opportunity for peace. One of the things that impressed me when I think about that issue is that when the wall went down, he chose not to go and gloat.”

Instead, Bush said of his late father, “he displayed a great sense of humility which I think reflected well upon our country and no question, unified Germany has helped lead to more peaceful Europe and (was) one of his proud accomplishments.”

Bush, who brings veterans together in Crawford, Texas every year for the annual ride, did not mention any names in connection with his “gloat” comment.

The former president, for the most part in the interview, discussed the challenges veterans face, particularly when it comes to dealing with post-traumatic stress.

“The key thing on post-traumatic stress is to convince a vet they have a problem,” said Bush, now 73 years old. “The best way to do that is to hang out with other vets who are dealing with the same problem. That’s what I meant by peer-to-peer counseling. Once a vet recognizes they need help, we help them find a place that will fit their needs. That’s really what this is. This is a way to help people recover from the invisible wounds of war. And we have fun and try to act young.”