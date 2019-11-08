Trump personal attorney Rudy Giuliani said Friday that the business dealings of Hunter Biden and their relation to his father, former Vice President Joe Biden, should have been investigated at least a year ago.

“It shouldn’t be just Hunter Biden,” Giuliani told the “War Room: Impeachment” podcast co-hosted by Steve Bannon and Jason Miller. “It should be all the corruption that was there in 2016.

“What you’re going to find out is that there was a lot dirty information — some nasty and some of it just plain false — that the Ukrainians were getting at the bidding of the Obama administration.”

The podcast, which began last month, is hosted by two former Trump officials; Bannon was White House chief strategist and Miller served as campaign communications director.

Two Republican senators Wednesday asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to release documents related Hunter Biden’s work for a Ukrainian energy company to determine whether it might have influenced the Obama administration’s State Department to end a corruption probe.

Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, in their letter seeking documents on Hunter Biden and Burisma Holdings, also asked if State was reviewing potential conflicts regarding his work for the company while Joe Biden was vice president.

Giuliani told the podcast that his Ukrainian work as President Donald Trump’s personal attorney found that in a January 2016 meeting at the White House, three members of then-President Barack Obama’s National Security Council asked Ukrainian prosecutors to “get dirt” on the Trump campaign.

They also sought negative information on former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, now in prison for charges related to his Ukrainian lobbying activities, and on Donald Trump Jr., the president’s eldest son.

Two of the foreign prosecutors at the meeting are now “willing to testify in open court,” Giuliani said.

“One of them said [he was told] to get dirt on Manafort,” the former New York City mayor said.

“The other one said to get dirt on Manafort, the Trump campaign, Donald Jr., see if they could support the Russian charge” put forth in an unsubstantiated Russian dossier written by former British agent Christopher Steele, Giuliani said.