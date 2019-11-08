The Republican National Committee hailed President Donald Trump’s strong economic numbers for African-Americans as he got set to roll out his new African-American coalition.

The RNC tweeted on Friday: “As the Black Voices for Trump coalition launches TODAY IN Atlanta, remember that with @realDonaldTrump as President: Over 1.2 million new jobs have been created for African-Americans and the poverty rate among African-Americans is at its lowest level in HISTORY.”

Trump was set to launch the coalition at a rally Friday afternoon in downtown Atlanta. According to the The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, a senior White House official said Atlanta was selected for the announcement because of its role as an epicenter for black life.