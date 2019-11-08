Transformco, the company that owns Kmart and Sears, posted a list of locations that are slated to close by February 2020, including 51 Sears and 45 Kmarts.

They are scheduled to close starting on Dec. 2, the firm said in a statement on late Thursday.

Since early 2019, when Transformco took over the two flagging retailers, it “has faced a difficult retail environment and other challenges.”

“We have been working hard to position Transformco for success by focusing on our competitive strengths and pruning operations that have struggled due to increased competition and other factors. To support these initiatives, our owners (along with a third-party investor) have recently provided the company approximately $250 million in new capital,” the company wrote, adding that after the 96 stores are shuttered, it will operate only 182 Kmart and Sears locations.

“We will endeavor to create and deliver value through a strategic combination of our better-performing retail stores and our service businesses, brands and other assets, and expect to realize a significant return on our extensive portfolio of owned and leased real estate,” Transformco wrote.

A Kmart department store in Springfield, Va., Oct. 23, 2014. (Saul Loeb/AFP/GettyImages)

Transform announced the closure of 21 Sears stores and five Kmart stores across the United States, coming after Sears filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October 2018.

Here is a list of stores that are closing from Transformco’s announcement:

Sears Locations

Arkansas

North Little Rock, 3930 McCain Blvd.

Arizona

Prescott, 3400 Gateway Blvd.

California

Buena Park, 8150 La Palma Ave.

Chula Vista, 565 Broadway

Fresno, 3636 N Blackstone Ave.

Los Angeles, 3755 Santa Rosalia Dr.

Montclair, 5080 Montclair Plaza Ln.

Moreno Valley, 22550 Town Circle

North Hollywood, 12121 Victory Blvd.

Palm Desert, 72-880 Hwy. 111

Riverside, 5261 Arlington Ave.

San Bernadino, 100 Inland Ctr

San Bruno, 1178 El Camino Real

San Jose, 2180 Tully Rd.

Santa Maria, 200 Town Ctr. E.

Temecula, 40710 Winchester Road

Tracy, 3350 Naglee Rd.

Ventura, 3295 E Main Street

Victorville, 14420 Bear Valley Rd.

Visalia, 3501 S Mooney Blvd.

West Covina, 1209 Plaza Dr.

Florida

Fort Myers, 4125 Cleveland Ave.

Hialeah, 1625 W 49th St.

Miami, 20701 SW 112th Ave.

Georgia

Douglasville, 6580 Douglas Blvd.

Illinois

Peoria, 2200 W. War Memorial Dr.

West Dundee, 5000 Spring Hill Mall

Maryland

Cumberland, 1262 Vocke Rd.

Massachusetts

Auburn, 385 Southbridge St.

Leominster, 100 Commercial Rd.

Michigan

Lansing, 3131 E. Michigan Ave.

Missouri

Joplin, 101 N Rangeline Rd.

Nevada

Las Vegas, 4000 Meadow Ln.

New Hampshire

Nashua, 310 Daniel Webster Hwy.

Concord, 270 Loudon Rd.

New Mexico

Farmington, 4601 E. Main St.

New York

Buffalo, S. 3701 McKinley Pkwy.

North Carolina

Greenville, 3600 South Memorial Dr.

Pennsylvania

Whitehall, Whitehall Mall

North Wales, 600 Montgomery Mall

Puerto Rico

Fajardo, State Road 3

Guayama, Gpo Box 1050

Ponce, 7426 Sears Plaza Del Caribe, 2050 Road 2 Ponce Bypass Ste. 135

Texas

San Antonio, 2310 SW Military Dr.

Vermont

South Burlington, 155 Dorset St.

Virginia

Richmond, 11500 Midlothian Trnpk.

Manassas, 8200 Sudley Rd.

Fredericksburg, 100 Spotsylvania Mall

Winchester, Apple Blossom Drive

Washington

Spokane, 14720 E Indiana Ave.

Lacey, 651 Sleater Kinney Rd. SE

Kmarts

Arizona

Lake Havasu City, 1870 McCulloch Blvd.

California

Atascadero, 3980 El Camino Real

Bishop, 1200 N. Main St.

Chico, 2155 Pillsbury Rd.

Concord, 5100 Clayton Rd.

Hollister, 491 Tres Pinos Rd.

Petaluma, 261 N. McDowell Blvd.

Riverside, 7840 Limonite Ave.

Santa Paula, 895 Faulkner Rd.

Scotts Valley, 270 Mt. Hermon Rd.

Delaware

Rehoboth Beach, 19563 Coastal Hwy.

Florida

Bradenton, 7350 Manatee Ave. West

Hollywood, 3800 Oakwood Blvd.

Lantana, 1201 S. Dixie Highway

Iowa

Algona, 1501 Hwy. 169 N

Charles City, 1405 S. Grand

Maryland

Frederick, 1003 W. Patrick St.

Hagerstown, 1713 Massey Blvd.

Hyattsville, 6411 Riggs Rd.

Massachusetts

Acton, 252 Main St.

Billerica, 484 Boston Rd.

Michigan

Waterford, 5100 Dixie Hwy.

New Hampshire

Hooksett, 1267 Hooksett Rd.

Salem, 161 S. Broadway

New Jersey

West Orange, 235 Prospect Ave.

New York

Bohemia, 5151 Sunrise Hwy.

Sidney, 171 Delaware Ave.

North Dakota

Bismarck, 2625 State St.

Ohio

Marietta, 502 Pike St.

North Canton, 1447 N. Main St.

Tallmadge, 555 South Ave.

Oregon

The Dalles, 2640 W. 6th St.

Pennsylvania

Berwick, 1520 W. Front St.

Ephrata, 1127 S. State St.

Lebanon, 1745 Quentin

Wilkes Barre, 910 Wilkes Barre Twp. Blvd.

Williamsport, 1915 E. Third St.

Puerto Rico

Arecibo, 1400 Ave. Miramar

Bayamon, Plaza Rio Hondo

Fajardo, Eastern Shopping Ctr S.R. 3

Juana Diaz, Road No. 149 and No. 584 Plaza Juana Diaz

Vega Alta, Centro Gran Caribe Road No. 2 Plaza Caribe Mall

Wisconsin

Kenosha, 4100 52nd St.

West Virginia

Charleston, 6531 McCorkle Ave. SE

Wyoming

Jackson, 510 U.S. Highway 89