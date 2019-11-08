Actor Jeff Goldblum has voiced support for Woody Allen, who has been accused of sexually abusing his adopted daughter.

Goldblum claimed he would work alongside Allen again despite the allegations the embattled director sexually abused Dylan Farrow, according to a report published by UK’s iNews.

Jeff Goldblum defends Woody Allen: ‘I would consider working with him again’ https://t.co/oTByl9TB01 pic.twitter.com/d00UyWOwYF — New York Post (@nypost) November 8, 2019

I think there is a presumption of innocence until proven guilty,” Goldblum said. “I know I enjoyed working with him many years ago and I sat in with his band once too.”

“Even though I feel like this cultural shift is very, very positive and long overdue and I support it wholeheartedly and take it very seriously, I also admire his body of work,” he added, referencing the #MeToo movement. “So I would consider working with him again, until I learned something more.”

The “Jurassic Park” star has said Allen encouraged him to pursue his love of music on the stage. (RELATED: Scarlett Johansson Defends Woody Allen Amid Sexual Abuse Allegations)

Goldblum isn’t the only actor to defend Allen. As previously reported, Scarlett Johansson also claimed she would work with Allen again if given the opportunity.

“I love Woody,” Johansson said. “I believe him, and I would work with him anytime.”

“I see Woody whenever I can, and I have had a lot of conversations with him about it,” she continued. “I have been very direct with him, and he’s very direct with me. He maintains his innocence, and I believe him.”