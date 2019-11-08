House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) announced Friday that he has appointed Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) to the House Intelligence Committee as the House Democrats continue their partisan impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump.

Rep. Rick Crawford (R-AR) will temporarily step down from House intelligence panel and be replaced by Jordan for Wednesday — the same day that public impeachment hearings are scheduled to begin.

“I am appointing @Jim_Jordan to the Intelligence Committee—which has now become the Impeachment Committee—where he will continue fighting for fairness and truth. @RepRickCrawford has been an exemplary member of the committee and will rejoin it when this Democrat charade is over,” McCarthy tweeted of the decision.

Appearing this week on Fox & Friends, Jordan expressed openness to joining the House intel committee, saying he wants to do whatever possible to combat falsehoods spread by the panel’s chairman, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who Republicans accuse of selectivity leaking closed-door depositions to bolster public support for impeachment. “I want to help our country see the truth,” said Jordan. “President Trump didn’t do anything wrong and what the Democrats are doing is partisan, unfair, and frankly, ridiculous.”

Jordan, who also serves as the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee and member of the House Judiciary Committee, made headlines this week by vowing to subpoena the so-called “whistleblower” for public testimony as part of the impeachment probe. The Ohio congressman has told Republicans to provide a list of witnesses they wish to interview by Saturday.